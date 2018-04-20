Eric Church’s “Mr. Misunderstood” an Overlooked Classic

Eric Church is an interesting case as far as the modern country scene goes. On one hand, Church is the type of roguish country outlaw, in the vein of a Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton, who is thriving in today’s ever-altering musical landscape. On the other, and like the aforementioned Stapleton, Church is a major label act who has experienced plenty of success on country radio.

This has both benefitted and undercut Church, in a way. While his major label status has opened doors and ably marketed him as the cap-and-aviators-rocking country crooner with a little outlaw edge, it has also somewhat lumped him in with fellow major label modern acts like Luke Bryan. And with no disrespect to Bryan or Church (personally, I’m a fan of both), their sounds aren’t exactly similar. Hell, this is the guy who can be a major label act like Rascal Flatts, and get fired by the very same band for going rogue and playing far too long during opening sets on a tour more than a decade ago.

In hindsight, perhaps Mr. Misunderstood was a fitting name for Church’s last full-length (released in 2015). Church, who plays a show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, April 27 that was rescheduled last year because of Hurricane Harvey, is a gifted singer-songwriter who has an ear for melody and hooks. He is also a no-nonsense guy who isn’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers, a man who is notoriously fan-friendly but also very private.