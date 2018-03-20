Jeremy Carswell Drops The Worst Record of 2018 So Far

When you write about music, especially if you cover one particular area of the country, you typically know when albums come out. A simple search of Bandcamp with a city as the keyword will usually pick up new releases quickly. After Houston's Jeremy Carswell sent me his latest E.P. Everyday Boy and didn't get the response he wanted, he then went out of his way to tag me through multiple social media posts and had multiple people send me messages to listen to his music.

What Carswell didn't know, nor did any of those who messaged me know, was that I'd already heard the release and decided that it was too terrible an E.P. to actually write about. However, upon their insistence, here we are. While the E.P. is just under 20 minutes, the release was so poorly done that I thought the songs were that of a parody album, and I was mad that I actually listened to it multiple times in multiple ways. Below, the worst album I've heard in 2018 so far.

While it's a little trite to open your record with a clip of someone complimenting your music, no one seemed to tell Carswell that with opener "Doing All Right." The song has what seem like joke vocals, where the chorus has this higher pitched vocal that sounds like maybe he's kidding, or he can't sing. It's tough to tell. This gets followed by squeals and screeches as well as goofy noises as the song plays in the background. Mixing these terrible vocals to the top of the mix aren't doing this song any favors by any means.