Fight Me Drops Debut That Doesn't Disappoint

When bands release their debut albums, many attempt to do so with plenty of fanfare, and try to get the word out as much as possible. That's not really how Houston's Fight Me does anything, but that's not a bad thing either. So, while this album came out a couple days before Christmas, don't be too upset if this is the first you've heard about it. If you're unfamiliar with this four piece, you should know that on their self-titled debut Fight Me, they blend grunge licks with indie rock structuring to craft a sound that might remind you of someone, but you can't just put your finger on who.

The songs have numbers as titles here, so for linking purposes, we're going to spell the song titles so they're easier to get an arrow on. Opening with the song "Two," it's pretty obvious early on that these four can write a catchy hook. The almost Pixies sounding guitar clash intertwined with the group backing vocals and Kevin Shields' sounding shoe gaze soaked guitar makes the song sound like it could have come from 20 years ago.

However, the post rock and even hints of post punk themes that hop on and off the track while the indie rock structure keeps the stride moving along, make the song one that's hard not to find yourself bopping your head to. The way they use backing group vocals doesn't deter from the main vocals while they speed along to the track's rightful end. They burn right onto the second song, "Ten," like it's part of the opening composition. There are these notes struck on the guitar that seem to open things up, while the almost party sing-a-long sounds of the vocals make the dreary guitar feel a lot more positive than the music would without them.