Float Fest Keeps Upping its Game in Year 5

Float Fest hosted tens of thousands of revelers last weekend, many of which came with their own festival-themed gear.

MARTINDALE – Float Fest is one of those festivals that always sounded like a better idea in theory than in actual practice. We take tens of thousands of partiers, have them camp on spacious ranch grounds for a couple nights and shuttle them to the river for a little floating. Then, when they’re off the river, have live music from a number of noteworthy acts, not to mentioned food and drink vendors and a smattering of carnival rides and games.

Sounds cool, and it is. What’s most amazing is that Float Fest, which wrapped up its fifth year, last weekend, continues to pull this off.

Float Fest is a fairly simple enterprise. You show up and park in your campsite. Then, you set up camp. For some, including yours truly, that mostly means laying down a couple blankets in your car. You knock down a few beers at the site, then hit the river. Get off the river, and head to the festival grounds to see the likes of Lil Wayne, Bassnectar, Snoop Dogg, and Modest Mouse.