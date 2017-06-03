Lightning Prompts Nearly Two-Hour FPSF Evacuation Saturday [Updated]
Once again, Free Press Summer Fest has been evacuated after afternoon thunderstorms brought lightning to the area around Eleanor Tinsley Park.
The Houston Press’ Marco Torres, the grounds were evacuated about 6:15 p.m. The evacuation has been orderly, he added, with fans proceeding towards downtown and Allen Parkway.
"FPSF officials are continuing to coordinate with Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department and the Mayor's Office of Special Events to monitor weather conditions and determine when the park is safe for festivalgoers to return," the festival said in a statement.
According to KPRC, the storm cell is expected to pass in about 30 minutes. FPSF organizers were quick to stress on Twitter that the festival is not being canceled.
About 7:15 p.m., FPSF tweeted, "FPSF is NOT cancelled. We are watching another approaching storm cell and could be delayed another hour. We will update set times ASAP."
A little more than a half-hour later, the Houston Police Department announced that FPSF had reopened.
The Free Press Summer Fest Event has re-opened!!! #hounews CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2017
