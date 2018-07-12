Houston Gets a New Halloween EDM Festival in 2018 That's Freaky Deaky

Most festivals end on an optimistic note. Provided nothing has gone catastrophically wrong, it’s easy to believe, even before the last fan is out the gates, that the festival will be back a year later, and most aren’t afraid to call their shot on social media. Take Something Wicked, for example. Kicking off on a chilly fall night back in 2012, the festival grew to a two-day dance and costume extravaganza that did not always have the best of luck when it came to Houston weather. A peek at their Twitter account reveals two pretty optimistic posts at the top of their feed: one that reads “Every Fall we rise” and another that reads “Until next year’, with each including a photo and appropriate emoji.

But it appears, at the present, that perhaps that optimism was slightly misplaced. All has been quiet on their Twitter feed since last November, and recent news makes it clear that there’s a new Halloween-related EDM festival on the Houston scene, taking place at the same location—the Sam Houston Race Park—that Something Wicked called home.

Dubbed Freaky Deaky Texas, the new festival from Disco Donnie Presents and React Presents, is taking place on October 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale now, and will run you $139.95 for a two-day general admission ticket and $229.95 for a two-day VIP ticket; VIP is limited to those 21 and up, while GA is limited to those 18 and up. The VIP tickets come with prime viewing locations and, perhaps most importantly, air conditioned restroom access.

"We've produced Something Wicked for six years and felt it was time to bring Houston an all new experience,” the Disco Donnie is quoted as saying in a press release.

Fingers crossed that whatever the new experience planned ends up being, it’ll be of the same high quality that made Something Wicked the most visually interesting and best themed festival in the greater Houston area that lasted longer than a year (RIP Middlelands). Even if the lineup didn’t thrill you, Something Wicked always delivered on the production end of things, with its huge stages, spooky ambiance, and great use of lighting and stage effects.

As for the lineup, it’s a pretty good mix of festival favorites. The top of the bill is stacked with sets from DJ Snake, the man behind Texans’ favorite “Turn Down For What”; the big bass sounds of Excision; longtime Something Wicked favorite Kaskade; and a DJ set from Houston Press favorite Porter Robinson, although we’re a tiny bit sad this won’t be a Virtual Self performance . At the very least, the end of the night festivities should be banging for Freaky Deaky year one.

You can check out the rest of the 2018 Freaky Deaky Texas lineup below: