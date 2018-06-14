Funeral Horse Follow Their Own Path On Psalms For The Mourning

If you think the best metal coming out today isn't coming from the South, you might want to look around. Aside from acts that have the best live sets and some of the strongest riffs, it's obvious that the southern states are producing some of the most intriguing and prolific metal acts in recent years. When you first hear Houston's Funeral Horse, you should notice that they're not following trends, they're not attempting to be something they're not, and their roots lie somewhere between Led Zeppelin and Unsane. On their latest release, Psalms For The Mourning, they not only widen that gap in influence, they break it apart while showing that solid metal doesn't have to follow any predetermined path.

The album opens with the throwback "Better Half Of Nothing," offering up some serious riffs that remind you of the past without seeming to copy any of it. They mix things up and incorporate new styles on the second track, "No Greater Sorrow (Than My Love)" by adding bongos and extra percussion. It may sound like they're steering the ship toward the rocks at first, but they come full circle quickly and right things before anyone goes overboard.

On the third track, "Emperor Of All Maladies" guitarist Walter Carlos takes you for a doomy ride. The band mixes things up again with the acoustic opening of "1965," but they aren't going into ballad territory either. Adding piano might make you think that's the case, and it's a gamble for any band to go that route, though it pays off. When the drums from Chris Bassett come in with this crazed jazz intensity, they're met with Carlos' heavy riffing and Clint Rader's murky bass to create a dark and speedy jam.