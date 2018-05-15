What The Cancellation of FYF Fest Means For Festivals

I'd love to say it's begun, but it's been happening for a while now, festivals are dying on the vine. In this month alone, there are something like 37 festivals occurring here in the United States. What's that mean? It means that the once hallowed grounds of the music festival world are cluttered with a ton of the same ol' same ol'. Aside from the fact that there are way too many festivals, the lineups aren't grabbing the attention they once did ten years ago, and many of the lineups don't have much heart or soul, meaning we could start seeing more and more festivals go the way of the buffalo. With FYF Fest coming to an end this year, it just proves that without getting everything right, festivals will start to disappear sooner than later.

To be fair, it's not the fault of anyone who was scheduled to appear at FYF this year, but the overall lineup wasn't anything to get overly excited about either. The L.A. based festival was coming off of a successful 2017, and heading into their fourteenth year as a festival. While the festival is no longer independently run, it was being produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG. While the actions of the festival's founder Sean Carlson and the political leanings and donations made by AEG's owner Philip Anschutz could have had something to do with the decline, it more than likely had to do with a yawn at the festival's lineup and experience. Goldenvoice is no slouch to music festivals, producing nine others including Coachella and Panorama, and is a solid name in festival lineups and surprises.

The FYF lineup wasn't bad, but it wasn't revolutionary either. Courtesy of FYF

So, what happened here? Well, here's where we're at as far as music festivals go, no one cares anymore. Think of it, if you will, at how things are advertised to you. Here's how advertising typically works. Advertisers know that they need you to see something 30 times to acknowledge it, 60 times to remember it, and 90 times to engage with it. In all honesty, I forgot FYF Fest was even a thing when the announcement came that they were cancelling the festival this year. This is mainly because, no one I knew asked, "hey, have you seen the lineup for FYF this year?" Which to me, translates to no one really caring. If a festival lineup is sick, I hear about it from multiple people either on social feeds or through word of mouth, neither of which occurred with this festival.