An Author, a Poet Don't Relent On New Album

The genre of metalcore must have skipped me. I remember it starting up, and bands I'd never heard of dropping albums, but until I started seeing the slew of bands that tour in the genre in the past decade, I wasn't really that plugged into the genre's world. That being said, a lot of the metalcore I've caught in person over the years has been a bit boring and formulaic. That was, until I caught Galveston's An Author, a Poet. The five piece has a crazed energy to their live sets, and on their latest release Reset // Restore, they bring that energy to each and every song.

Opening with the storied and slower beginning of "Blind Faith," there are these faint whispers underneath the instruments that are a precursor of what's to come. The technically proficient riffs that come in sound like a machine gun before the songs opens up and really blooms. There's dual vocals that add an intensity to the track without deterring too much from the heaviness within. This continues onto the second track, the intense and dark sounds of "In My Eyes." There's a nice flow that occurs on this song, and honestly throughout the whole record, where it never feels off-center or disjointed. The songs have a nice rhythmic stride, never feeling like on most metalcore albums where there's that one track that ruins the whole experience.