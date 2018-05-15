George Strait, King of Country, is Returning to RODEOHOUSTON

After the 2018 RODEOHOUSTON ended, there was the expected post-Rodeo chatter. Who put on the best show? (The second Garth show was amazing, but I still lean toward Luke Bryan.) Who put on the worst show? (Little Big Town was the only show I heard anyone complain about after it happened.) Was the Leon Bridges experiment worth it? (Yes, because Bun B showed up.) Who do we want to see next year? (Insert your hopes and dreams here.)

The one question I didn’t hear anyone asking was “How will the top 2018?” This is fair because when you open and close a Rodeo season with Garth Brooks there really isn’t anywhere else to go. In music, country or otherwise, you just don’t get much bigger than Garth , so it would be almost foolish to think that the Rodeo would be able to match that booking feat, let alone top it.

Well, RODEOHOUSTON dropped a bombshell announcement Tuesday morning. In 2019, the King of Country is coming back.