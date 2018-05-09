Ghost Rocks Revention Music Center With Ease

I don't get to see that many rabid fans anymore. But when I attended Ghost last night at Revention Music Center, I knew they'd be out in force. What I wasn't prepared for was not only how solid the Swedish group was in a live setting, playing before a room ready to worship at the altar of metal. In a two hour performance, Ghost not only gave their fans the set they wanted, they made plenty of new fans as well.

In front of a makeshift cathedral set piece, singer Tobias Forge as Cardinal Copia and seven nameless ghouls gave fans exactly what they came out for. Opening with an unreleased instrumental track "Ashes," from Prequelle, the band quickly made their presence known to the packed out room as nameless ghoul after nameless ghoul appeared from backstage. As each ghoul made their way down the steps of the staging, after each was in their ready position, the opening drums to "Rats" kicked in and the band began to take off.

A nameless ghoul squeals the guitar while Copia stands atop the stage at Revention Music Center. Photo by Derek Rathbun

Then, from the center hole in the three cathedral windows, Cardinal Copia emerged to the room screaming like teen girls at an N*SYNC concert. With four ghouls on the top of the stage, and three on the bottom alongside Copia, the band launched into the lead single off the yet to be released album.