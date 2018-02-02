Giant Kitty Ups The Ante on Rampage

Punk music has changed a lot since its inception 40 years ago. If you're a definitive punk band, you're bound to change with each and every release, while hopefully growing your sound in the process. That seems to be what Houston's Giant Kitty is up to with their second release Rampage. The band still exhibits plenty of punk leanings while growing their sound to something that's more diverse and dare I say, grown up. Complete with features from Kelly Hogan and Fat Tony, the album produced by Ruben Jimenez also known as DJ Baby Roo, showcases how far the band has come since their debut release.

Since album reviews are about honesty, I should note that while I've always liked the energy of this four piece, I really wasn't too fond of their debut release. However, that had little to do with the band and more to do with its production, which isn't the case here at all. The way this album is paced, it's a louder and stronger sound from start to finish.

Opening with a skit from Kelly Hogan, the album quickly heads into the first track "You Suck" with the intensity and fevered strength you'd hope for with a song carrying that title. The vocals come across with the strength that you've come to expect from the band at their live performances, while they aren't as abrasive as they were on the band's debut release. The backing group vocals on the chorus are an added bonus, but the guitar tone and snappy drums are the clear winners here as the band seems to keep their potency while cleaning up the tone in the process.