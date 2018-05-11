Guess Genes Take Their Sound Beyond The Norm on Debut

The odds are high that if you thought you were going to start a music project that was different from everyone else's, you'd be hard pressed to do so. Whenever someone tells me they have something different, I figure that it's already been done, even if I've never heard of it before. However, when you have two artists who come together over their love of dissonant folk, two artists who don't need the project they do together to go very far, what you'll typically get is something magical.

That's what Houston's Guess Genes is: pure magic. A project of Sergio Trevino of Buxton and Ancient Cat Society, and Chase DeMaster of Children of Pop and Get A Life, Guess Genes adds electronics to traditional folk, creating a sound like no one else in Houston. On their self titled debut Guess Genes, they mix genres and expand their sounds to give you something that's full of pop hooks and crazy beats.

The way in which these two begin a song is interesting, almost like the opening of a practice, found most on opening track, "Bones on the Beach," where once the beat drops, things get better and better. Complete with Sergio singing with a reverb vocal effect, and funky guitar from DeMaster, the track is funky, fun, and ultra-catchy. The song is essentially an electro-pop track, but has so many underpinnings of other genres it's a little insane. They follow this up with a dissonant folk track, "Mai Mai" where the electronics just add to the intriguing sounds of the track. The way the vocals are here, mixed with multiple effects with Trevino's endearing voice a top it all, creates a sound that is as different as it is hard to turn off, proving these two can mix things up however they want.