Going Backwards: The Best of the Week

EXPAND Fans just can't get enough of Depeche Mode. Photo by Anton Corbijn/Courtesy of Columbia Records

In case you hadn't realized it, this week is stacked. Legends like Depeche Mode, The Warlocks, and Dr. John will all be here, while locals like Deep Cuts, Mojave Red, and Finger Guns help fill in the gaps. Houston, here’s how to navigate the next seven days.

Tonight, you can begin at White Oak Music Hall downstairs when late-night rockers The Warlocks swing by. This band has been through a lot over the years, but never stop channeling the '70s. Their latest, last year’s Songs From the Pale Eclipse, is in that vein, and a true return to form. The electronica of Houston’s Secret Sands open the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13 to $17.

EXPAND Banks moves forward on last year's The Altar. Photo Courtesy of Harvest Records

At Warehouse Live, the R&B-tinged downcast pop of Banks will take over the Ballroom. Last year’s The Altar proves the L.A. native is not slowing down anytime soon. No word of openers, but that could change. Doors for the all-ages show at 7 p.m.; tickets $25 to $28.

Over at House of Blues, 2 Chainz swings by. Supporting Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the Atlanta rapper still brings plenty of swagger to his epic live sets. Memphis’ Young Dolph opens the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $42 to $59.

EXPAND Touche Amore bring it hard on last year's Stage Four. Photo: Christian Cordon

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, it's the emo sounds of L.A.'s Touche Amore. These guys can definitely bring it live, and their latest, last year's Stage Four, is pretty amazing. Ontario punks Single Mothers will be on as direct support, while the intense hardcore of Florida’s Gouge Away opens the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets are $15.

At Walter’s, Houston’s Deep Cuts will headline. These guys are like a smooth breeze of chillwave and indie rock combined; their newest release, the inventive Friends, is hard not to love. The indie chamber-pop of Brooklyn’s Plastic Picnic will be on as direct support while disaffected local indie-rockers Get a Life open the all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; cover TBD.

Daddy Issues: A different side of Music City. Photo Courtesy of Infinity Cat Records

Thursday, the garage-punk of L.A.’s together PANGEA will help you get down upstairs at White Oak Music Hall. Here in support of this year's Bulls and Roosters, these guys are known for a crazed live show. Fellow garage-punks Tall Juan take the direct-support slot, while the feminist indie-pop of Nashville’s Daddy Issues opens the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12 to $16.

Over at House of Blues, the funky good times of the one and only Dr John will be on hand to drop your favorite tunes. Though he’s been around for most of our lifetimes, Mac's tunes are pretty timeless; if you’re a fan, this all-ages show could be your last chance to see the Night Tripper. (Hopefully not, though.) Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets between $25 to $55.

Friday at Warehouse Live in the Studio, Nashville alt pop-rockers Moon Taxi will bring their jams to life. Their latest, Daybreaker, is hard not to like, and they should be worth the trip. The soulful tunes of Austin’s Los Coast will be along as direct support while the jazz-soul mixture of Greyhounds opens the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

EXPAND Descendents invite you to say 'Hypercaffium Spazzinate' five times fast. Photo Courtesy of Epitaph Records

If you wanna rage, then the West Coast punk of Descendents will be in full force at House of Blues. Formed in the late '70s, these guys have been going for a good while, their live shows are always impressive, and their last release, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, is full-throttle energy from start to finish. No word of openers, but that should change for this all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30 to $45.

Walter’s will have the often elusive and experimental psych sounds of New York’s Psychic Ills. Though only a duo, their latest, last year’s Inner Journey Out, sounds like if Jesus and Mary Chain stayed on a continuous acid trip. No word of support, but that should change at this all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12 to $15.

The Grizzly Band will give Atlanta's Radio Birds a run for their hillbilly-rock money Friday at Rockefellers. Photo courtesy of Bayou City Photography

Rockefellers will have the throwback hillbilly fuzz-rock of Atlanta’s Radio Birds. These guys sound like what would might have happened if Kings of Leon hadn’t turned into a mediocre pop band; their new live album, Radio Birds ‘Live’, should give you an idea of their strengths. The twang-heavy rock of Houston’s The Grizzly Band opens the all-ages show, and their intensity will definitely give the headliners a run for their money. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $7 to $10.

At the Big Top, get down and dirty with the throwback sounds of The Genzales, whose mixture of R&B swagger with traditional rock make them a Houston band you should see sooner than later. Energetic Austin punks The Hormones take direct support while H-Town psych crew generation:Landslide opens the 21 and up show. Since it’s also a birthday party for Meg Michelle, she’ll be spinning records between sets. Doors at 8 p.m.; cover is a measly $5.

Saturday, Walter’s hosts the critically acclaimed hardcore of Maryland’s Trapped Under Ice, putting their reputation for crazed live show on the line. Their latest album, this year's Heatwave, sounds kind of like getting punched in the face. The grindcore of GAG takes direct support, preceded by Boston’s Firewalker and Austin’s The Real Cost. Houston’s The Pose gets the all-ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $18.

MIEARS' glittering EP Who Will Save You is one of 2017's best local releases. Photo by Caro Cantu

Axelrad will host a 21-and-up double dip from Michelle Miears. Solo project MIEARS headlines the outdoor venue, still supporting this year's debut EP, Who Will Save You?; her live shows have gotten more intense with the addition of a live drummer. Puerto Rico’s The Disfunction serves as direct support, while BLSHS returns for a very special performance. Doors at 7 p.m.; free show.

California’s !!! will bring their danceable jams to White Oak Music Hall downstairs. Pronounced 'Chk Chk Chk,' this group has been going strong for 20 years, and their live shows are a trip. The grooves of their new album, Shake the Shudder, will definitely get you moving. The No Wave sounds of NYC’s Algiers will be on as direct support while the shoegaze punk of Seattle’s Master Bedroom will open the all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $18 to $22.

At La Playa, get your emo feels on when Houston’s Finger Guns headline their tour kickoff party. These guys have a ton of energy, and a strong new release in Life of the Floor. Indie-rockers The Daphne Blue will be on beforehand, preceded by the experimental emo sounds of Mockingbird Brother. The alt-emo of Date & Destroy opens the all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; $5 cover.

Shape Shift With Them: Always nice to see Florida's Against Me! Photo Courtesy of Clarion Call Media

Sunday, the punk-fueled sounds of Florida’s Against Me! make a welcome return downstairs at White Oak Music Hall. The band keeps soldiering on, and new record Shape Shift With Me proves they aren’t quitting anytime soon. The pop punk of L.A. sister trio Bleached will be on as direct support, while the blown-out rock of Canada’s The Dirty Nil opens the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $24.

Get those New Wave vibes when the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion hosts the return of Depeche Mode. The British three-piece has been around long enough to become legends while keeping a steady pace of releases. While their latest album, Spirit, isn’t my favorite, their live shows are always worth catching. Atmospheric L.A. rockers Warpaint open the all-ages event. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $50 to $245.

The Heights Theater has a special performance from Lee Fields & the Expressions. Fields is a definite firecracker live, and his latest album, last year's Special Night, is as soulful as it gets. The funky jams of New Orleans’ Mia Borders open the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $26.

Flower Graves: Formerly known as Mikey & the Drags, still awesome. Photo by Daniel Jackson

Tuesday at the Continental Club, California's Sugar Candy Mountain headlines a trippy triple bill, mixing psych-rock and tropicalia on their latest release, 666, like Herb Alpert jamming with The Flaming Lips. Houston’s Flower Graves acts as direct support, after the bluesy psych of Mojave Red. The fuzzy lo-fi of The Wiggins opens the 21-and-up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; cover TBD.

At Smart Financial Centre, you wanted the best but you’ll get whatever clown spectacle shows up when KISS returns to town. Remember when Gene Simmons said the band was retiring, or when he tried to trademark the devil-horns hand gesture? Yeah. Their last album, Monster, was five years ago, meaning that even though they’re great live, you’ll have to be a mega-fan to support this obvious cash grab. No word of openers for the all-ages show, so maybe it’ll be Gene’s ego. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $99.50 to $250.

That’s about it for what’s happening this week. As always, be mindful of others and remember that a safe ride home is just an app away.

