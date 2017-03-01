Hammer Party releases 'ear-thrashing' debut EP

After dissolving his former band Chongo in late 2015, James Ashworth didn’t really want to form another one after years of playing in a number of musical acts. It wasn’t until after months of relentless pushing from current bandmate, bassist Daniel Cazort, that he changed his mind.

With the addition of Andrew Lowry, Ashworth’s longtime friend and former Chongo drummer, the trio have given a breath of fresh air into Huntsville’s thick country-music atmosphere with the creation of garage-punk/surf rock group, Hammer Party.

“This project is different. I would say Chongo really got us in the grove for what we’re doing now,” Ashworth said. “We had a different guy then, but Daniel is better at being a provisional bassist.”

Lowry adds, “It’s music written in the same vein — surf, punk, party music — but the songs on this demo and the last one is the best stuff I’ve ever done playing in a band. It is definitely at its pinnacle.”

Going back to the roots of do-it-yourself punk, the trio recorded the band’s debut EP “An Evening with the Hammer Party” in Cazort’s house in Huntsville.

The four-song album was recorded in just a few days, with the group individually recording each instrument and then laying down Ashworth’s gritty vocals on top of the track. The end product is a seven-inch vinyl packed with eight minutes of ear-thrashing, face-punching rawness similar to that of Dead Kennedys and Minor Threat.

Each song is lethal and quick, but remains accessible enough for everyone. Even those who might not enjoy punk rock will be head banging two minutes into the album.

“I think (the album) is good, especially for us doing it ourselves,” Cazort said. “We did it all here so it’s very DIY. It’s not the best set up, but we’re hoping to do it differently next time.”

The album was primarily written by Ashworth who would record song demos in his home and then give them to Cazort and Lowry to learn and critique. Staying clear from writing politically and socially conscious lyrics, Ashworth’s material offers a more satirical, tongue-in-cheek vibe.

“It’s a pragmatic tyranny but it totally works for the band, and that’s the cool thing about it,” Lowry said. “Every band has their own way, some bands just jam out and some have a singular songwriter and that’s how we are. When we first started playing songs it was something that we all agreed upon and it worked out. It made it more fluid.”

The remarkable aspect about Hammer Party is how seamlessly their sound translates from the album recording to their live shows, which are dynamic in and of themselves. Peppering in Minutemen and Joy Division covers in between originals, the live shows have a nice change of pace that keeps listeners engaged and continues to draw in new ones.

Over the last few months, the group have played shows with The Gooch Palms, The Darts and College Station-based Girlband. The group continues to gain speed in the Houston scene, with their latest show happening Friday at Satellite Bar with A Giant Dog, Frog Hair, and Howard and The Nosebleeds. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Be sure to snag your copy of “An Evening with the Hammer Party” at any of the upcoming shows or purchase a copy via Hammer Party’s Bandcamp at www.thehammerparty.bandcamp.com. For updates on new music and upcoming shows visit www.facebook.com/hammerparty.tx.