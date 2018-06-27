Happy Hour: The Best Houston Music of The Week

This week sets from Weezer and Pixies will be here in town as well as Shakey Graves, Stars, Gouge Away, Dirty Projectors and Geoff Tate, while locals Cactus Flowers and Rose Ette will round things out.

Tonight you can begin with the orchestral and well crafted pop of Canada's Stars at White Oak Music Hall. At almost 20 years together, these indie rockers have kept their music intriguing. Their latest release There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light is their best so far. AJ Lambert will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $18 to $20.

At Spruce Goose, the desert psych rock of Austin's Sheverb will be on full display. The four piece is here in support of their recent drop f demos, including the chilled out grooves of the track "Thunder Lizard." Houston's Cactus Flowers will bring their psych sounds on as direct support while Help, I'm Alive will get things started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Continental Club will host the indie folk infused sounds of Louisville's Quiet Hollers with their last release Amen Breaks. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; $10 cover.

Thursday the distinct vocals of Matt Mejia will be on display at the restaurant at House of Blues. Mejia, formerly of the band Come See My Dead Person and currently a part of Los Dientes, has one of the most intriguing set of pipes you'll hear. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

Houston's Fox Parlor bring Southern charm to their sets. Photo courtesy of Fox Parlor

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, you can catch the bluesy rock of Houston's Fox Parlor for their single release party. Mixing blues rock with Southern swagger, these guys always sound great in person. The trippy sounds of Howard and the Nosebleeds will go on beforehand while College Station's The Docs will open the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $5 for minors, Free for adults.

If you really loved when Geoff Tate sang in the band Queensryche, then you can go catch him perform the 30th anniversary of the album Operation: Mindcrime in its entirety at House of Blues. Without going down the path that led to lawsuits about six years ago, Tate with a new backing band will bring the album to life. Keeping things in the family, Tate's daughter will open the all ages show with her band, Till Death Do Us Part. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30.

At Big Top, Houston's Rose Ette will swing by with their jamgly indie rock. Mixing bedroom pop elements with indie rock hooks, their last drop Skin is definitely worth checking out. Iowa's Karen Meat will bring her emotional pop on as direct support where Dana T also of Iowa will be on prior to that. The electro-pop of Houston's Space Kidettes will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Friday you could head to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to hear your favorites from Pinkerton and the Blue album, when Weezer brings their rock sounds back to town. Sure, they've dropped covers of Toto tracks like "Rosanna" and "Africa" lately for some reason, but no one's going to hear tracks off Raditude by a long shot. Though if that is the case, it's sad cause their latest release contains some true gems like "Happy Hour" and more. The influential sounds of Boston's Pixies will be on as a co-headliners and The Wombats will get the all ages show going. Gates at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $25 to $99.50.

Talking Forever bring energy to any space they play in. Photo by Jonathan Mazaltov

Satellite Bar will get tossed when Florida's Dikembe bring their engaging emo core to play a set to support ting their newest release Covers 2017. Chicago's Dowsing will be on as direct support and Houston's Fight Me! will also be on the bill. Talking Forever will bring their crazed emo energy on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

On the lawn at White Oak Music Hall, the Americana of Austin's Shakey Graves will fill the air. Graves has been trucking along for a while, his sets are usually worth seeing, and his latest drop Can't Wake Up is intriguing and warming. Paul Cauthen will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

Insomnia Gallery will get loud when they host the dark punk of Houston's LACE. Chaotic, intense, and full of self loathing and inner disappointment, these guys bring all of that in person and on their debut full length Human Condition. The post-punk meets new wave of Florida's Sleeping Pills will be on as direct support while the jangle pop of California's The Love-Birds will go on before them. Houston's Angel Aura will get the all ages show started with their shoegaze sounds. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

Narcons will bring their darkness to Vinal Edge. Photo by James Medford

Vinal Edge will bleed ears when Houston's Narcons drop a set at the record store. Mixing dark wave electronica with post punk leanings, their debut release Narcons is weird and like no one else. The experimental synth sounds of New Orleans' Proud/Father will also be on hand and Cupid will open the all ages evening. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

Over at Continental Club, the psych rock of Austin's Chakra Kahn will light up the Main Street club. Not to be confused with the Australian duo with a similar name, these guys have gotten praise for their raucous shows. Their latest drop, Stillness Is Motion is pretty fantastic as well. The psych pop of Mojave Red will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Saturday you could get the day going at The Redneck Country Club for the always fun sounds of Robert Earl Keen. Though Keen was set to play that BBQ festival a couple of weeks back, he didn't make it for the reschedule. This show should please his fans. While there's no word of openers, get your piggy bank out cause' this isn't the cheapest of shows. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $55 to $500.

EXPAND Carolyn Wonderland's voice and guitar are worth seeing in person. Photo by Shelley Cox

Dosey Doe will bring back the always splendid tunes of Carolyn Wonderland to the big barn. Easily one of the best vocalists, Wonderland never misses a beat in person and her latest release Moon Goes Missing is stunning. Thee are no openers for the all ages show, though your ticket includes dinner. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $68 to $108.

If that's not your thing, then drive out to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for the throwback sounds Chicago. Vocal melodies alone make this a show to catch, and with songs like "If You Leave Me Now" and "You're The Inspiration," you should go and get your old school on. Of course, having REO Speedwagon on as direct support makes it better. Laugh all you want, but these guys are solid live, and they'll play all your favorites like "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Take It On The Run." The blues rock of Michael Tolcher will open the all ages show. Gates at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $29.50 to $129.50.

At House of Blues, the intriguing country tunes of Ru Paul's Drag Race contestant, Trixie Mattel. Alongside tunes from their latest drop One Stone, comedic antics will also ensue from the drag performer. There's no word of openers for the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $24.50 to $110.

EXPAND Dirty Projectors are always worth the ticket price. Photo by Jason Frank Rothenberg

White Oak Music Hall downstairs will host the always intriguing indie rock of Dirty Projectors. While their new release Lamp Lit Prose isn't out yet, their live shows are always worth making it out for. Whether it be lo-fi or hi-fi production, their last album Dirty Projectors was a nice add to their extensive catalog. Oakland's Still Woozy will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the Supersuckers will bring their raucous sounds back to town. While it may feel like they were just here, they kind of were, as they stop here quite a bit it seems. That being said, they've kept things strong over the years and their last album Holdin' the Bag was pretty grand. Dallas' Speeddealer will be on as direct support while Houston's Hell's Engine will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free for adults, $15 for the kids.

The Dive will get groovy when Houston's Hiram drops a set that should get feet moving. Behind a new single that pops like "For Anou," the producer and DJ should bring a fire performance for this show. Sets from Morgan Morgan and Iron Chic will also be on hand for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free.

The one and only Willie Nelson will headline the Outlaw Music Festival. Photo courtesy of CAA

On Sunday you can get all your country fixes at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for the Outlaw Music Festival. Complete with a headlining set from Willie Nelson and Family, this should be a great time for any country music fan, especially if your heroes have always been cowboys. Performances from acts like Sturgill Simpson, The Head And The Heart, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians and more will all be on hand at the all ages fest. Gates at 2 p.m.; tickets $35 to $99.50.

Later on, The Heights Theater will have the folk Americana of Sean McConnell over. A rootsy singer, the Massachusetts native has a solid voice and stellar tunes all over his latest album Undone. The folk n' roll of New Orleans' Motel Radio will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $24 to $52.

Monday at Spruce Goose, the indie rock of Austin's Dull will be around to perform. Dull sounds like a mix of Archers of Loaf with Superchunk thrown in and their latest drop Desperate Stairs is pretty fantastic. Houston's Chris Valdes will be on before while the intensity of Mockingbird Brother will go on prior. The indie garage pop of Nevada's Indigo Kidd will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; $10.

Sarah Grace and The Soul prove age has nothing to do with talent. Photo courtesy of Sarah Grace and The Soul

On Tuesday at Mucky Duck, you could catch the rebirth of Houston's Campfire Soul, under their new name Sarah Grace And The Soul. Mixing blues and rock pretty easily, this youthful band is worth keeping an eye on. There are no openers for the 21 & up show where there will be filming for an upcoming television show as well. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $17.

That's about it for this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember to stay hydrated and that an app can get you home safe.