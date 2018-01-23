Giant Kitty Is Ready To Rampage With New Single

Punk rock has always been a genre that's more defined by those who play it than those who deem it worthy or unworthy. In the punk world, it seems like nowadays there are more than enough people trying to prove what punk is or isn't. However for Houston's Giant Kitty, the fact that the group has always done their own thing and played whatever they wanted makes them more than worthy enough to don the punk rock badge.

On their upcoming album Rampage, the four piece goes bigger, louder, and more abrasive than they did on their debut a couple of years ago. This is especially true on their third single, "Asking" found exclusively here. In just under three minutes, Giant Kitty proves that they're still up for doing whatever they want while doing so in the catchiest way possible.