Houston’s 10 Best Bars to Watch the Astros’ Playoff Run

Turtle Races and Game 1 of the Astros' playoff series? Little Woodrow's in Midtown will feature both on Thursday. Photo by Francisco Montes

When the Houston Astros’ season began six months ago, the team was certainly expected to contend among the league’s elite. In the ensuing months, the team has done just that. At one point considered the best team in baseball, the Astros enter the American League Division Series as the No. 2 seed in the league (Cleveland is the top seed) and will face the third-seeded Boston Red Sox in a best-of-five series with a spot in the American League Championship Series on the line.

The series gets going on Thursday when the Astros host the Red Sox at Minute Maid Thursday and Friday, and tickets are so hot that they sold out in about two minutes. Not among those lucky enough to score tickets to the games? Or looking for a cool place to watch when the series shifts back to Boston? Look no further – Houston features plenty of sports bars for your viewing entertainment.

Biggio's Photo courtesy of Biggio's

10. BIGGIO’S

May as well start with a bar that is not only located within blocks of Minute Maid Park, but takes its name from Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio. Located inside the new Marriott Marquis, Biggio’s is upscale as sports bars go and features menu items like steak skewers and wild boar mac and cheese. However, in perfect sports-bar fashion, Biggio’s doesn’t lack for TV and drink options, making it a place to catch the games while in close proximity to where those games are actually taking place. (1777 Walker, biggioshouston.com)

EXPAND George's Country Sports Bar Photo by HP Staff

9. GEORGE’S COUNTRY SPORTS BAR

Not only is George’s one of Houston’s most storied gay bars, it's also one of the best sports bars in and around the Montrose. Sidle up to the bar and order a cold beer; for those looking to take in Game 1 of the Astros/Red Sox series, Thursday also happens to be steak night at George’s. (617 Fairview, 713-528-8102)

Griff's Photo by HP Staff

8. GRIFF’S

Griff’s bills itself as Houston’s oldest sports bar, but whether that is actually true is somewhat inconsequential, considering it's without question one of Houston’s best sports bars. With 22 televisions locked and loaded for your viewing pleasure, finding a good vantage point for the Astros’ game won’t be an issue. While doing so, grab any one of Griff's 25 beers on tap while sampling bar food like fried cheese sticks, chicken wings and stuffed jalapenos. (3416 Roseland, griffshouston.net)

Clutch Bar Photo by Clint Hale

7. CLUTCH BAR

Look, Washington Avenue isn’t for everyone, but considering the Astros kick off their series against the Red Sox on Thursday, that’ll make a perfect time for the party crowd to get out and cheer on the home team. For those in the mood to turn it up a notch, Clutch – which has really come into its own since opening late last year – is the place to be. In addition to serving up local craft beer on tap, Clutch offers food options like burgers and flatbreads, not to mention TVs at every turn and a nice, albeit small, outdoor patio scene. (5334 Washington, clutch-bar.com)

Little Woodrow's Photo by Clint Hale

6. LITTLE WOODROW’S

For purposes of the Astros’ playoff run, your best bet is probably to check out the Woodrow’s locations in either Midtown, EaDo or on Shepherd. First off, the Shepherd location serves food; food trucks post up outside the Midtown branch. Secondly, all three are best equipped from a TV perspective, so catching the games will be a bit easier. Finally, for those looking to turn it up a bit, Thursday night is also home to the famous turtle races at Woodrow’s Midtown, making it the place to be as the Astros kick off their series against Boston. (7 Houston-area locations, littlewoodrows.com)