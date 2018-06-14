Houston’s Best Bars to Watch the World Cup Starting Right Now

Even if you’re not into soccer, the World Cup is a spectacle to behold. That holds particularly true in a city like Houston, a city rich in diversity, and thus, a city rich in a number of fanbases for any number of countries vying for the World Cup. So, even though the United States squad failed to make the field in 2018, this year’s event – taking place in Russia and beginning today – will make for nice viewing alongside friends and fans alike.
These are the best bars in Houston in which to get down on the biggest event soccer has to offer.
BAR MUNICH
Bar Munich, one of the area’s preeminent soccer-viewing bars, will be opening as early as 8 a.m. some days for your World Cup revelry. Those in attendance can get down on daily specials, from a $5 bratwurst basket on Mondays to $3 German pints and bottles on weekends. Germany is among the favorites to hoist this year’s World Cup, so Bar Munich will be hopping for the next month. (2616 Louisiana, barmunich.com)
THE MAPLE LEAF PUB
Sure, the Maple Leaf Pub is predominantly known as a hockey bar, and with good reason, considering it’s the best hockey bar in town. But the bar is also renowned for its Houston Dynamo watch parties, which can only mean good times come World Cup time. Daily food and drink specials range from burger baskets to steak night to draft beer and pitcher specials. (514 Elgin, themapleleafpub.com)
NICK’S PLACE
Nick’s will open before noon on weekdays, and at 7 a.m. on weekends, during the World Cup. With TVs at literally every turn, and a unique sports bar menu that features some of the best Italian food for the price, Nick’s is one of the more underrated sports bars in the city. Tucked away on little Rockyridge drive, it’s worth the trip to experience the World Cup at a bar that has been doing its thing in Houston for the past 25 years. (2713 Rockyridge, nicksplacehouston.com)
PITCH 25 BEER PARK
Co-owner Brian Ching, formerly of the Houston Dynamo, opened this new joint just in time for the World Cup. With good reason. Not only does Pitch 25 dedicate itself to soccer, it even has an indoor soccer field! Pitch 25 will be among the hottest local sports for the World Cup, will open early and will feature daily breakfast specials and beer aplenty on tap. (2120 Walker, facebook.com/pitch25beerpark)
RICHMOND ARMS
Richmond Arms is probably the best soccer bar in the city, so of course it’s going to get rowdy during the World Cup. The bar offers daily lunch specials, a nice bonus, considering most World Cup games will be taking place during the day time in Houston (again, the Cup is hosted by Russia). (5920 Richmond, richmondarmsonline.com)
THE WEST END – A PUBLIC HOUSE
One of the more popular pubs in the Galleria area since opening in 2012, The West End will be among the more popular locales to watch the World Cup over the next month. In addition to specialty cocktails and a host of beer options, West End features a number of daily food specials. Whether it’s a $10 beer and burger combo on Monday, half-off tacos and tequila on Tuesday, or Wednesday’s steak night, The West End is primed and ready to entertain the masses over the next month. (5320 Westheimer, westend-houston.com)
