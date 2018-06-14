Houston’s Best Bars to Watch the World Cup Starting Right Now

Even if you’re not into soccer, the World Cup is a spectacle to behold. That holds particularly true in a city like Houston, a city rich in diversity, and thus, a city rich in a number of fanbases for any number of countries vying for the World Cup. So, even though the United States squad failed to make the field in 2018, this year’s event – taking place in Russia and beginning today – will make for nice viewing alongside friends and fans alike.

These are the best bars in Houston in which to get down on the biggest event soccer has to offer.

Bar Munich Photo courtesy of Bar Munich

BAR MUNICH

Bar Munich, one of the area’s preeminent soccer-viewing bars, will be opening as early as 8 a.m. some days for your World Cup revelry. Those in attendance can get down on daily specials, from a $5 bratwurst basket on Mondays to $3 German pints and bottles on weekends. Germany is among the favorites to hoist this year’s World Cup, so Bar Munich will be hopping for the next month. (2616 Louisiana, barmunich.com)