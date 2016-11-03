He's Ignoring My Calls. Help!

Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

I was at a party and ran into a guy who I’ve seen out a few times. He walked over and sat in the booth me and my friends were sitting in, and ordered drinks for the table. As the night progressed I found myself talking to him more than I talked to my friends.

When it was time to leave, we exchanged phone numbers and went our separate ways. Three days later he called me, and we went out for drinks. For about a week we called each other 5-6 times a day. Whenever I called him or texted him he replied right back. Then I sent him a text message one day and for two days, nothing.

I was beginning to worry about him, so finally against my better judgement I called him. He answered the phone to say he was busy with work. That’s it? I was so angry with him, but I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to come off as the crazy girl. Is it normal for me to feel offended about his lack of consideration?

Right Back:

Yes, it’s normal to feel offended when you’re talking to someone every day, then suddenly you call or text them, and they don’t have the decency to reply. It could be a simple case where dude became overwhelmed with work and didn’t consider it a priority to respond to you. After all, you’re just dating. You’re not in a committed relationship.

Then again, maybe he felt as though he needed to pull back a little because the relationship was moving too fast. Just talk to him, and get an understanding of proper protocol for returning phone messages. The next time he fails to return your message, quit calling, and texting him altogether. What’s meant to be will be.

MY 15-YEAR-OLD SON IS UNRULY

Dear Willie D:

Over the years I have seen my unruly son go from bad to worst. He curses, fights, skips school, uses drugs, and now he’s stealing. I don’t know what to do with him. We live in an upscale neighborhood in Dallas and he stands out like a sore thumb because he is the only “white” kid who walks around with sagging pants and an orange Mohawk.

He wants to be hard like his dad who I divorced, but he’s really a mama’s boy. I spend most of my days worrying about him going to jail or getting killed. When I try to talk to him he won’t listen. He curses me and walks off. When I tell his dad what’s going on, he starts laughing like it’s funny.

He has two little brothers who look up to him, and I’m afraid his delinquent ways are rubbing off on them. What can I do that he will be receptive of that will put him on the right path before something really bad happens to him?

Delinquent Ways:

You’ll get more out of your boys when you stop treating them as if they were dysfunctional girls. Lay down the law, and punish them when they don’t adhere to the rules. The 15-year old may be too far gone, so you may have to put him in a boot camp program, or another male family member who can handle him. His irresponsible dad is not an option.

Get your point across with your kids early in your own house, or the state will house them for you later.

I BOUGHT MY GIRLFRIEND A TREADMILL FOR HER BIRTHDAY; NOW SHE HATES ME

Dear Willie D:

Since my girl is always talking about losing weight and eating healthier, I bought her a treadmill for her birthday. I actually bought the one we saw in Academy that she was messing around on.

I thought she would be happy, but she went off on me. She said I must think she’s fat or something. The truth is, she is a little on the chunky side. I thought I was doing her a favor, but I guess no good deed goes unpunished, huh?

Good Deed:

Man, what the hell is wrong with you? You don’t buy a woman workout equipment for her birthday. That’s like buying her a new stove for your anniversary. The only way to make her feel worse would have been to give her a broom and a dustpan, and say housework burns calories.

I CAN'T STAND MY SISTER'S BOYFRIEND

Dear Willie D:

I’m still trying to figure out how my sister ended up with her scumbag boyfriend. He treats her like dirt and threatened her life more than once. I think he hits on her but I can’t prove it, and she is very secretive about the relationship. Our father lives out of state, so it’s just me (18), my sister (23) and mom (54), all females, so he knows nothing will happen to him.

Whenever he visits our house he acts like he owns the place. Me, him and my sister were watching TV once when my mom was out of town and he tried to change the channel with the remote, but the batteries were dead. So he went into my mom’s bedroom, searching her drawers and closet for batteries.

I asked him, “Why are you looking for batteries in my mom’s room?” When I followed him into the room and tried to make him leave, he pushed me against the wall so hard that I bumped my head, and it left a lump. Instead of taking my side, my sister and mom blamed me. I can’t stand this guy.

I want him out of my family’s life. Please help with any suggestions.

Against the Wall:

So, this is the dude that was behind 9/11 and is the same one that killed all the dinosaurs?

Seriously, your mom and sister see no fault in dude, and don’t seem to mind his demeanor. It’s time to save yourself and get your own place, or move in with a relative or friend. This is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

