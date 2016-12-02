"Hold the Door!" Middlelands On-Sale Looms Next Week

Kristian Nairn, DJ and Hodor from Game of Thrones, recently visited the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds to film a trailer for the upcoming Middlelands music festival in May. Jack Gorman

It has been a few months since the original announcement of Middlelands, the newest music festival in the greater Houston area and a joint production of industry giants Insomniac (Electric Daisy Carnival) and C3 (Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza).

A lot of mystery continues to surround the festival, which has thus far released tidbits of information only sporadically. What is known publicly, right now, is that the festival will be held on the grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission between May 5-7, 2017. The festival will also include four days of camping and — even without announcing a lineup — is shaping up to one of the best EDM festivals between Las Vegas and Orlando.

The production of the event will be next to none in the region; Middlelands' tagline promises that it will be “an adventure for the ages." However, that should not be confused for an adventure for all ages. Festival goers must be age 18 or older, a demographic that will automatically be older than that of ACL Fest or Free Press Summer Fest.

Recently, the Houston Press was invited to tag along during the filming of the festival trailer starring Kristian Nairn, talented DJ and "Hodor" from Game of Thrones fame. During that time, Matt Kotch, Marketing Director at Insomniac provided some insight to the origins, vision and direction of the new festival.

It started when Insomniac was seeking to put on an event in Texas, Kotch explained. The idea for Middlelands started to take hold when a Live Nation employee and longtime Ren Fair fan suggested looking at the site in Todd Mission. Pasqualle Rotella, head of Insomniac and "experience creator," visited the grounds with his family to take in the sights and came away very impressed with the festival grounds. It appeared to be a perfect fit, considering the facilities are only utilized for eight weeks out of the year.

Not many music festivals are held on established sites, meaning that there are already permanent structures for the build on. The crew is excited to put on this first offering and possibly add some permanent fixtures to the already established structures on the RenFest grounds for future years.

Jack Gorman

When asked about the biggest concern with the festival, Kotch stated that it is always that the headliners have a great experience, including the safety to and from the festival grounds, and ensuring the overall health of attendees. But we are happy to report no worries about Middlelands' eventual success after observing the way Kotch and crew managed filming the trailer. They had everything under control, regardless of working in and around the RenFest attendees, seeking a massive cheeseburger or era-appropriate size 17 footwear for Nairn.

A couple of drawbacks for local electronic music fans is having a finite amount of cash and the age restriction. Decisions will need to be made over what festival to attend over a short time period as Euphoria (April 6-9) and Something Wonderful (April 22-23) are being held outside of Austin and in Dallas, respectively, within a month of each other. But youredm.com states that Middlelands should fill the void left by the massive Tomorrowworld in Atlanta; this is shaping up to be the festival to attend if a choice has to be made. Early-bird tickets have now sold out, but the general release will be at noon on Tuesday, December 6, at middlelands.com. (Three-day GA passes will run $185.)

Kotch stated that some artists are currently booked for the festival but was unable to elaborate on those. Insomniac reps stated that the lineup should be released in the coming weeks. Even after hanging with the crew for the day, there are many more questions yet to be answered about Middlelands.

See more information at middlelands.com.

