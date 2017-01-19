Host Committee Announces Many, Many Houston Acts Playing Super Bowl LIVE

Felipe Galvan and Los Skarnales will help get Super Bowl Sunday started off right. Violeta Alvarez

This afternoon, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee announced the remainder of the artists playing the Super Bowl LIVE compound downtown, two stages’ worth of free music. The overwhelming majority hails from the Bayou City, as well as onetime Houstonians Hayes Carll, LeCrae and Walker Lukens, and regional stars Sarah Jaffe and Ryan Bingham.

Presented without comment, except that it’s quite impressive, here it is. Well played, booking department. See more information at housuperbowl.com.

MUSIC LIVE STAGE

Saturday, January 28

9:15 p.m.: Blue October

7:45 p.m.: The Tontons

6:30 p.m.: Wild Moccasins

5:30 p.m.: Gio Chamba

12:30 p.m.: The Band PureClass

Sunday, January 29

7:45 p.m.: Lecrae

6:30 p.m.: Calvin Martyr

5:45 p.m.: Lyric Michelle

12:30 p.m.: Picture Book

Monday, January 30

7:45 p.m. – Nick Gaitan

6:30 p.m. – Sarah Jaffe

5:30 p.m. – Walker Lukens

Tuesday, January 31

7:45 p.m.: Bright Light Social Hour

6:30 p.m.: Sam Lao

5:45 p.m.: Lunar New Year

Wednesday, February 1

9:15 p.m.: Ryan Bingham

7:45 p.m.: Hayes Carll

6:15 p.m.: Buxton

4:00 p.m.: Feel Rich Fitness Hour

Thursday, February 2

9:30 p.m.: Solange

8:00 p.m.: Robert Glasper Experiment

6:45 p.m.: Lizzo

5:45 p.m.: Ingrid

Friday, February 3

9:15 p.m.: Leon Bridges

7:45 p.m.: Shakey Graves

6:15 p.m.: Robert Ellis

4:00 p.m.: Feel Rich Fitness Hour

12:30 p.m.: The Suspects

Saturday, February 4

9:00 p.m.: ZZ Top

7:30 p.m.: Gary Clark Jr.

6:00 p.m.: The Suffers

Sunday, February 5

2:00 p.m.: Los Skarnales

12:30 p.m.: Grupo Fantasma

11:00 a.m.: Feel Rich

DISCOVERY GREEN STAGE

Saturday, January 28

5:30 p.m.: Young Mammals

4:15 p.m.: Young Girls

3:00 p.m.: Adam Bricks

12:00 p.m.: Sherita Perez

Sunday, January 29

5:45 p.m.: Doughbeezy

5:00 p.m.: Guilla

4:15 p.m.: Blaze X Black

3:30 p.m.: RYMNA

2:45 p.m.: Genesis Blu

12:00 p.m.: Muddy Belle

Monday, January 30

5:30 p.m.: Folk Family Revival

4:15 p.m.: The Mighty Orq

3:00 p.m.: John Egan

Tuesday, January 31

5:30 p.m.: thelastplaceyoulook

4:15 p.m.: Another Run

3:00 p.m.: Glass the Sky

Wednesday, February 1

5:30 p.m.: Second Lovers

4:15 p.m.: Max Flinn

3:00 p.m.: Little Outfit

Thursday, February 2

5:30 p.m.: Bang Bangz

4:15 p.m.: Children of Pop

3:00 p.m.: Julia Cole

Friday, February 3

5:30 p.m.: Wrestlers

4:15 p.m.: Catch Fever

3:00 p.m.: -Us.

12:00 p.m.: Vodi

Saturday, February 4

5:30 p.m.: Dollie Barnes

4:15 p.m.: Say Girl Say

3:00 p.m.: Mind Shrine

12:00 p.m.: Soul Dig

Sunday, February 5

2:15 p.m.: The Allen Oldies Band

1:15 p.m.: Mango Punch

