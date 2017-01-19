menu

Host Committee Announces Many, Many Houston Acts Playing Super Bowl LIVE

As Seinfeld Proved, in the Visual Medium of TV, Music Is Key


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Host Committee Announces Many, Many Houston Acts Playing Super Bowl LIVE

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 4:58 p.m.
By Chris Gray
Felipe Galvan and Los Skarnales will help get Super Bowl Sunday started off right.
Felipe Galvan and Los Skarnales will help get Super Bowl Sunday started off right.
Violeta Alvarez
A A

This afternoon, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee announced the remainder of the artists playing the Super Bowl LIVE compound downtown, two stages’ worth of free music. The overwhelming majority hails from the Bayou City, as well as onetime Houstonians Hayes Carll, LeCrae and Walker Lukens, and regional stars Sarah Jaffe and Ryan Bingham.

Presented without comment, except that it’s quite impressive, here it is. Well played, booking department. See more information at housuperbowl.com.

MUSIC LIVE STAGE

Saturday, January 28
9:15 p.m.: Blue October
7:45 p.m.: The Tontons
6:30 p.m.: Wild Moccasins
5:30 p.m.: Gio Chamba
12:30 p.m.: The Band PureClass

Upcoming Events

Sunday, January 29
7:45 p.m.: Lecrae
6:30 p.m.: Calvin Martyr
5:45 p.m.: Lyric Michelle
12:30 p.m.: Picture Book

Monday, January 30
7:45 p.m. – Nick Gaitan
6:30 p.m. – Sarah Jaffe
5:30 p.m. – Walker Lukens

Tuesday, January 31
7:45 p.m.: Bright Light Social Hour
6:30 p.m.: Sam Lao
5:45 p.m.: Lunar New Year

Wednesday, February 1
9:15 p.m.: Ryan Bingham
7:45 p.m.: Hayes Carll
6:15 p.m.: Buxton
4:00 p.m.: Feel Rich Fitness Hour

Thursday, February 2
9:30 p.m.: Solange
8:00 p.m.: Robert Glasper Experiment
6:45 p.m.: Lizzo
5:45 p.m.: Ingrid

Friday, February 3
9:15 p.m.: Leon Bridges
7:45 p.m.: Shakey Graves
6:15 p.m.: Robert Ellis
4:00 p.m.: Feel Rich Fitness Hour
12:30 p.m.: The Suspects

Saturday, February 4
9:00 p.m.: ZZ Top
7:30 p.m.: Gary Clark Jr.
6:00 p.m.: The Suffers

Sunday, February 5
2:00 p.m.: Los Skarnales
12:30 p.m.: Grupo Fantasma
11:00 a.m.: Feel Rich

DISCOVERY GREEN STAGE

Saturday, January 28
5:30 p.m.: Young Mammals
4:15 p.m.: Young Girls
3:00 p.m.: Adam Bricks
12:00 p.m.: Sherita Perez

Sunday, January 29
5:45 p.m.: Doughbeezy
5:00 p.m.: Guilla
4:15 p.m.: Blaze X Black
3:30 p.m.: RYMNA
2:45 p.m.: Genesis Blu
12:00 p.m.: Muddy Belle

Monday, January 30
5:30 p.m.: Folk Family Revival
4:15 p.m.: The Mighty Orq
3:00 p.m.: John Egan

Tuesday, January 31
5:30 p.m.: thelastplaceyoulook
4:15 p.m.: Another Run
3:00 p.m.: Glass the Sky

Wednesday, February 1
5:30 p.m.: Second Lovers
4:15 p.m.: Max Flinn
3:00 p.m.: Little Outfit

Thursday, February 2
5:30 p.m.: Bang Bangz
4:15 p.m.: Children of Pop
3:00 p.m.: Julia Cole

Friday, February 3
5:30 p.m.: Wrestlers
4:15 p.m.: Catch Fever
3:00 p.m.: -Us.
12:00 p.m.: Vodi

Saturday, February 4
5:30 p.m.: Dollie Barnes
4:15 p.m.: Say Girl Say
3:00 p.m.: Mind Shrine
12:00 p.m.: Soul Dig

Sunday, February 5
2:15 p.m.: The Allen Oldies Band
1:15 p.m.: Mango Punch

Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >