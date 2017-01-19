Host Committee Announces Many, Many Houston Acts Playing Super Bowl LIVE
|
Felipe Galvan and Los Skarnales will help get Super Bowl Sunday started off right.
Violeta Alvarez
This afternoon, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee announced the remainder of the artists playing the Super Bowl LIVE compound downtown, two stages’ worth of free music. The overwhelming majority hails from the Bayou City, as well as onetime Houstonians Hayes Carll, LeCrae and Walker Lukens, and regional stars Sarah Jaffe and Ryan Bingham.
Presented without comment, except that it’s quite impressive, here it is. Well played, booking department. See more information at housuperbowl.com.
MUSIC LIVE STAGE
Saturday, January 28
9:15 p.m.: Blue October
7:45 p.m.: The Tontons
6:30 p.m.: Wild Moccasins
5:30 p.m.: Gio Chamba
12:30 p.m.: The Band PureClass
Sunday, January 29
7:45 p.m.: Lecrae
6:30 p.m.: Calvin Martyr
5:45 p.m.: Lyric Michelle
12:30 p.m.: Picture Book
Monday, January 30
7:45 p.m. – Nick Gaitan
6:30 p.m. – Sarah Jaffe
5:30 p.m. – Walker Lukens
Tuesday, January 31
7:45 p.m.: Bright Light Social Hour
6:30 p.m.: Sam Lao
5:45 p.m.: Lunar New Year
Wednesday, February 1
9:15 p.m.: Ryan Bingham
7:45 p.m.: Hayes Carll
6:15 p.m.: Buxton
4:00 p.m.: Feel Rich Fitness Hour
Thursday, February 2
9:30 p.m.: Solange
8:00 p.m.: Robert Glasper Experiment
6:45 p.m.: Lizzo
5:45 p.m.: Ingrid
Friday, February 3
9:15 p.m.: Leon Bridges
7:45 p.m.: Shakey Graves
6:15 p.m.: Robert Ellis
4:00 p.m.: Feel Rich Fitness Hour
12:30 p.m.: The Suspects
Saturday, February 4
9:00 p.m.: ZZ Top
7:30 p.m.: Gary Clark Jr.
6:00 p.m.: The Suffers
Sunday, February 5
2:00 p.m.: Los Skarnales
12:30 p.m.: Grupo Fantasma
11:00 a.m.: Feel Rich
DISCOVERY GREEN STAGE
Saturday, January 28
5:30 p.m.: Young Mammals
4:15 p.m.: Young Girls
3:00 p.m.: Adam Bricks
12:00 p.m.: Sherita Perez
Sunday, January 29
5:45 p.m.: Doughbeezy
5:00 p.m.: Guilla
4:15 p.m.: Blaze X Black
3:30 p.m.: RYMNA
2:45 p.m.: Genesis Blu
12:00 p.m.: Muddy Belle
Monday, January 30
5:30 p.m.: Folk Family Revival
4:15 p.m.: The Mighty Orq
3:00 p.m.: John Egan
Tuesday, January 31
5:30 p.m.: thelastplaceyoulook
4:15 p.m.: Another Run
3:00 p.m.: Glass the Sky
Wednesday, February 1
5:30 p.m.: Second Lovers
4:15 p.m.: Max Flinn
3:00 p.m.: Little Outfit
Thursday, February 2
5:30 p.m.: Bang Bangz
4:15 p.m.: Children of Pop
3:00 p.m.: Julia Cole
Friday, February 3
5:30 p.m.: Wrestlers
4:15 p.m.: Catch Fever
3:00 p.m.: -Us.
12:00 p.m.: Vodi
Saturday, February 4
5:30 p.m.: Dollie Barnes
4:15 p.m.: Say Girl Say
3:00 p.m.: Mind Shrine
12:00 p.m.: Soul Dig
Sunday, February 5
2:15 p.m.: The Allen Oldies Band
1:15 p.m.: Mango Punch
