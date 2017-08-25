Updates On This Weekend's Houston-Area Concert Cancellations

The first night of this weekend's memorial for late 30footFALL guitarist Chris LaForge has been postponed; a new date will be announced next week. The fate of Saturday and Sunday's shows is TBD. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

** Live Nation has promised an announcement regarding tonight's Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium by noon.

** According to organizer Bill Greer, tonight's first installment of the weekend-long memorial fundraiser for late Die Fast/30footFALL guitarist Chris LaForge (pictured above) at Warehouse Live has been postponed, and a new date will be announced next week. What he wrote on Facebook:

All involved have been pulling hard on trying to pull tonight off but the storm has put so many at risk. Myself, Ryan Girth and Floyd Willis have been in contact all morning and with the information provided by the venue, we have collectively decided on the obvious. Please stay safe. And if you can raise a toast to Chris tonight As for tomorrow and Sunday's show, I am in contact with White Oak Music Hall and Rudyard's. We will make the call on those shows as soon as possible. These shows were a collective effort and all involved need to be in the loop. That is the reason why it's taking as long as it has to give the proper information.

** The fundraiser for KPFT's Electroluv program scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Last Concert Cafe and featuring Golden Dawn Arkestra, Greyhounds, Potroast and Bayou City Funk has been postponed to an undetermined later date.

** Sunday's Lady Antebellum/Kelsea Ballerini/Brett Young show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been canceled, according to this statement the venue released Thursday afternoon: