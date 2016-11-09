Houston Fans Welcome Adele For Sold-Out Shows
Nearly 20,000 fans packed the Toyota Center on Tuesday night for Adele's first of two shows in Houston. The English singer-songwriter swung through the Bayou City as part of her Adele Live 2016 tour.
We caught up with some of Adele's fans outside as they waited in line for the show, and asked them what they like about the singer and what keeps them coming to her shows.
Their answers intrigued us — one fan even said Adele led her to her wife.
Adele plays another show Wednesday evening, before heading to Mexico City.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
Black Sabbath
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:31pm
-
The Record Company
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 8:00pm
-
"The Honky Tonk Angels"
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!