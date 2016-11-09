menu

Houston Fans Welcome Adele For Sold-Out Shows

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 4:42 p.m.
By Houston Press
Nearly 20,000 fans packed the Toyota Center on Tuesday night for Adele's first of two shows in Houston. The English singer-songwriter swung through the Bayou City as part of her Adele Live 2016 tour.

We caught up with some of Adele's fans outside as they waited in line for the show, and asked them what they like about the singer and what keeps them coming to her shows.

Their answers intrigued us — one fan even said Adele led her to her wife.

Adele plays another show Wednesday evening, before heading to Mexico City.

