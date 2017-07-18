Rodeo Announces Monster Star-Shaped Stage For 2018 Season

This screenshot from a video produced by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shows a model of its new stage, scheduled to debut February 27, the first of Garth Brooks' two 2018 performances. Courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

A fixture at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for three decades, the famous revolving stage will soon spin into the history books. This morning rodeo officials announced that, just in time for its Garth Brooks-bookended 2018 season, a new, star-shaped stage for NRG Stadium is in the works, designed by the same company that created the gargantuan main stage for U2’s recent tour marking the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree, as well as the smaller secondary stage shaped like an actual Joshua Tree.

Manufactured by global engineering firm TAIT Stage Technologies, the new rodeo stage will be 48 feet in diameter (the previous stage was 40), sit seven feet off the ground, and will still revolve. Each point of the star will extend 36 feet away from the center, and can be raised or lowered individually. A 22-foot motion-controlled LED backdrop screen will loom over the base of the star.

Speaking of Brooks, who will be the first entertainer on the new stage, tickets for his February 27 and March 18 concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, at rodeohouston.com. The rodeo will again use its “virtual waiting room,” which will open at 9:30 a.m.

At least 18,000 tickets per show will be made available in the stadium’s Loge and Upper Level sections, officials added. The rest of the 2018 lineup is scheduled to be announced in early January.

