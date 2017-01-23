menu

Houston Muslims and Their Allies Hold Protest Concert Against Donald Trump

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 2:48 p.m.
By Houston Press
Muslims in Houston staged a concert Friday night to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who made disparaging remarks about Muslims throughout his campaign.

Held at Walters Downtown, the concert featured Turnaways, Giant Kitty and Ruiners and Revels. All proceeds from the event, which had a $10 cover, went to the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The following day, more than 20,000 people participated in a march in downtown Houston for women's rights and a rebuke of the Trump administration.

