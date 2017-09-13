Houston Open Air, Index Fest Fall Victim to Harvey's Aftermath

Houston's Shakey Graves fans will have to wait a little longer to see him. Photo by Nina Westervelt/Courtesy of Big Hassle Media

Houston’s fall music festivals are not immune to the rash of arts-related cancellations springing up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which have now begun stretching well into next month.

This morning Live Nation announced that, “due to unforeseen and ongoing circumstances as well as continuous relief efforts needed to help stabilize Houston and its surrounding areas,” next month’s Houston Open Air festival has been called off. Already relocated from NRG Park after last year’s weather-plagued inaugural event, the two-day hard-rock/metal fest had been scheduled for October 14 and 15 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, with headliners including Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon and Prophets of Rage.

Tickets purchased online or via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, according to the announcement. Fans who bought tickets through the Pavilion’s box office should call 281-364-3010.

Earlier this week Index Fest, which had been scheduled for this Saturday at Post HTX (a.k.a. the former Barbara Jordan downtown post office), was also canceled. Known until this year as Untapped, which pairs live music with dozens of varieties of craft beer, the festival had booked acclaimed Austin singer-songwriter Shakey Graves and Brooklyn-based indie-folk trio The Lone Bellow as headliners.

“All possible efforts were made to execute a successful event for guests, vendors, and local businesses,” Index’s producers said in a statement. “Due to extensive damage to Houston and surrounding areas by Hurricane Harvey, coupled with the increased strain on necessary resources, Index Fest (Houston) has been forced to cease local operations to ensure the safety and well being of all parties involved. It is imperative that the focus in Houston remains on the recovery and restoration of its vibrant communities and, most importantly, those affected by this powerful and devastating storm."

Index organizers promised full face-value refunds will be automatically given, and ticketholders will be notified by email within 3-5 business days. (Anyone with an issue should contact support@prekindle.com). They also urged donations to Index’s Fundly site, which they said will feed Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Looking to the future, the organizers only said information on a possible new date for the festival is “forthcoming.”

