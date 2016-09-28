Houston Open Air Issues Refund Details

Slayer, one of the few bands to perform at Houston Open Air



As promised Sunday evening via social media, Danny Wimmer Presents is issuing refunds due to the cancelation of Houston Open Air. Anyone who has purchased tickets should be receiving an email with details about how to redeem portions of the ticket price. Here's the official email statement from HOA:

We want to thank all of you for your support and patience over the past few days. As a result of the weather and safety related delays and cancellations from last weekend’s event, we are offering all buyers the following refund:

Saturday Only Ticket— 50% refund of your ticket price.

Sunday Only Ticket—100% refund of your ticket price.

Two-day Ticket — 75% refund of your ticket price (I.e. 50% refund of the Saturday portion of the ticket price and 100% refund of the Sunday portion of the ticket price.

The above refunds apply to all GA and VIP tickets at each applicable price level.

For those of you who purchased from Front Gate Tickets via internet or phone or if you bought your tickets on site at the box office, please email info@frontgatetickets.com or call 888-512-7469 to request your refund. Please have your order confirmation number on hand when you reach out. This will greatly expedite the process.

If you purchased tickets via Groupon, please email support@groupon.com or call 888-375-5777.

If you purchased tickets via Songkick or Street Team, please contact that company directly.

All refunds must be requested by Thursday, December 1st, 2016.

For any further questions or assistance, please email weather@dwpresents.com.

Thanks again,

The Team at Houston Open Air"