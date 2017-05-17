menu

Houston Open Air Will Return After All

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
By Chris Gray
These fans look like they're definitely ready for another year of HOA.EXPAND
Photo by Lisandro Sanchez
Danny Wimmer Presents, the producers behind last year’s ill-fated Houston Open Air festival and historically more successful hard-rock/metal events like Northern Invasion and Carolina Rebellion, announced today that HOA will indeed return for an encore year, moving to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on October 14 and 15.

“After encountering challenges due to inclement weather at the 2016 Houston Open Air debut, festival producers have reaffirmed their commitment to the Texas rock community and the Houston area, and look forward to returning in 2017,” DWP said in a press release Wednesday.

“Challenges” might be underselling it just a bit. Featuring scheduled headliners like Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer, Ministry and The Cult, the two-day outdoor event at NRG Park’s Yellow Lot was plagued by persistent showers and lightning, prompting several weather-related evacuations before the second day was ultimately canceled altogether. Some fans, however, thought organizers were a little too quick to evacuate, though HOA officials insisted they were strictly acting out of safety concerns. DWP ultimately offered full or partial refunds based on which tickets fans had bought.

Here's to a much smoother second year. The 2017 HOA lineup — officially, Monster Energy Houston Open Air — will be announced at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12; tickets go on sale that Friday, June 16. See houstonopenair.com for more information.

Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.
Related Location

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-363-3300

woodlandscenter.org

