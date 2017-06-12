Marilyn Manson, Prophets of Rage Top Houston Open Air 2017 Lineup Card

Marilyn Manson will play The Woodlands for the first time after an odd August 2016 show. Photo by Jack Gorman

Plagued by weather-related problems in its debut at NRG Park, Houston Open Air is hoping to make a fresh start this year at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, where it is scheduled to return on October 14 and 15 — fully a month later than the 2016 edition.

Earlier today, the two-day festival, produced by hard-rock/metal events franchise Danny Wimmer Presents, announced its 2017 lineup. Saturday's performers include Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson (his first Houston-area performance since a bizarre August 2016 show at the same venue), Halestorm, Gojira and In This Moment. Other acts scheduled for that day are Of Mice & Men, Starset, Beartooth, Avatar, Code Orange, Greta Van Fleet, While She Sleeps.

On Sunday, the top acts are Prophets of Rage, Stone Sour, Mastodon, Suicidal Tendencies and Steel Panther. Further down the card come Zakk Sabbath, August Burns Red, Dallas’ Power Trip, Radkey, Ded, Black Map and Palisades.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, June 16. See houstonopenair.com for details.