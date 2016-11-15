Houston Police Arrest Suspect In Mr. 3-2 Murder

Mr. 3-2 in the "Smokin' Big Killa" video ChopTV/YouTube

The Houston Police Department announced today that officers have arrested a suspect in the murder of Christopher Barriere, the influential Houston rapper known as Mr. 3-2., who was shot and killed last Thursday evening in southwest Houston.

According to an HPD statement, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Depaul Stredic, 39, who has been charged with murder in the 177th State District Court. Stredic and Barriere, 44, allegedly arrived at the scene of the shooting, a gas station near Beltway 8 and the Fort Bend Tollway, in the same car. From HPD:

Stredic and three friends in his vehicle pulled into a parking lot of a gas station at the above address [6610 South Sam Houston Pkwy. West] to purchase alcohol. As Stredic and his friends (Barriere and the two other males) were in the parking lot, for unknown reasons, Stredic removed a shotgun from the trunk of his car and fatally shot Mr. Barriere. Stredic got into his vehicle and fled the scene. Moments later, Stredic returned to the scene, exited his vehicle, threatened the second male with the shotgun and fled the scene. Stredic then returned to the scene a third time, exited his vehicle and shot the second male. The second male was transported by HFD paramedics to an area hospital. A bystander pumping gas was also injured by the gunfire, but did not require medical attention. The third male friend in the group was not injured. Stredic fled the scene a third time in his vehicle, a silver, four-door 2008 Ford Taurus.

Known as an especially gifted freestyler, 3-2 was once wooed by Suge Knight of Death Row Records when he was a member of the group the Convicts, who also included onetime Geto Boy Killer Mike, and contributed a crucial verse to UGK’s breakthrough hit “One Day.” 3-2 was also an associate of the Screwed Up Click and a member of local rap legends the Blac Monks; some of his more notable songs and guest appearances include “1-900-Dial-A-Crook,” “G.O.V.” and Big Pokey’s “Ball N Parlay.”

“There’s no way around it. Mr. 3-2 was a Screwed Up Click and Rap-A-Lot legend,” the Houston Press’ Brandon Caldwell wrote on Monday. “A guy who probably wielded more influence on one of the more game-changing rap careers than one would think. He was always around, even if he wasn’t. Even if he told us 20 years ago on his most famous verse that tomorrow wasn’t promised — he didn’t deserve to go out the way he did.”

The other man wounded in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries, and Stredic was taken into custody earlier today without incident, the HPD report added.

