Houston Press Cocktails & Covers Fall Opener Benefits Houston Food Bank

Houston is blessed with a thriving cover and tribute-band scene, offering local live-music fans regular opportunities to enjoy songs from many of their favorite artists — especially if those acts rarely come through town, or ceased to exist long ago. For a few years now, the Houston Press Cocktails & Covers series has been lucky enough to showcase the cream of the covers crop; now, as the city takes its first steps toward recovering from Hurricane Harvey, our Fall 2017 season opener doubles as a way to get food on the tables of hungry Houstonians.
This Friday at Warehouse Live’s Studio room, all canned items (please bring at least one) will be donated to the Houston Food Bank, while all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the organization’s Harvey relief efforts. Doors open at 8 p.m., and taking the stage will be three groups who evoke the storm-tossed spirit of ‘90s rock in all their tattooed, grungy glory: Rusted Cage — A Soundgarden Tribute, Lemon Yellow Sun — A Pearl Jam Tribute and Pigs In Zen — A Jane's Addition Tribute. (Bands can’t be too enigmatic about their names, and copyright restrictions can be strict.)
The rest of the season is below. Ticket information at houstonpress.com/microsites/cocktailsandcovers. Donate to the Houston Food Bank directly at houstonfoodbank.org. Hope you can join us.
Saturday, September 23
No Remorse - A Metallica Tribute
Metallize - A Megadeth Tribute
Armed and Dangerous - An Anthrax Tribute
Bloodline - A Slayer Tribute
Saturday, September 30
Easy Star All Stars - A Reggae Collective
Thursday, October 19
Get The Lead Out - The American Led Zeppelin
Friday, October 27
Keller Williams Grateful Grass - Playing The Grateful Dead in Bluegrass Style
