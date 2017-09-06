Houston Press Cocktails & Covers Fall Opener Benefits Houston Food Bank

Houston Press

Houston is blessed with a thriving cover and tribute-band scene, offering local live-music fans regular opportunities to enjoy songs from many of their favorite artists — especially if those acts rarely come through town, or ceased to exist long ago. For a few years now, the Houston Press Cocktails & Covers series has been lucky enough to showcase the cream of the covers crop; now, as the city takes its first steps toward recovering from Hurricane Harvey, our Fall 2017 season opener doubles as a way to get food on the tables of hungry Houstonians.

This Friday at Warehouse Live’s Studio room, all canned items (please bring at least one) will be donated to the Houston Food Bank, while all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the organization’s Harvey relief efforts. Doors open at 8 p.m., and taking the stage will be three groups who evoke the storm-tossed spirit of ‘90s rock in all their tattooed, grungy glory: Rusted Cage — A Soundgarden Tribute, Lemon Yellow Sun — A Pearl Jam Tribute and Pigs In Zen — A Jane's Addition Tribute. (Bands can’t be too enigmatic about their names, and copyright restrictions can be strict.)

The rest of the season is below. Ticket information at houstonpress.com/microsites/cocktailsandcovers. Donate to the Houston Food Bank directly at houstonfoodbank.org. Hope you can join us.

Saturday, September 23

No Remorse - A Metallica Tribute

Metallize - A Megadeth Tribute

Armed and Dangerous - An Anthrax Tribute

Bloodline - A Slayer Tribute

Saturday, September 30

Easy Star All Stars - A Reggae Collective

Thursday, October 19

Get The Lead Out - The American Led Zeppelin

Friday, October 27

Keller Williams Grateful Grass - Playing The Grateful Dead in Bluegrass Style

