Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: Coming Home for the Holidays Edition

Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: Coming Home for the Holidays Edition

Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Katie Sullivan
Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: Coming Home for the Holidays Edition
Katie Sullivan
A A

November is a time of year for people to come home. Houston musicians are no exception, and this month, we're lucky to see lots of our favorite local artists make the trek back to play for those who have missed them. We're glad to welcome back the Gulf Coast soul style of The Suffers (November 26, House of Blues) as well as the indie pop musings of Walker Lukens (November 26, Orange Show). The mixtape also features a can't-miss track from Craig Kinsey's latest album, Nylon Sessions (November 16, Continental Club).

But we get it: sometimes, your family may make you want to forget you ever came from here at all. So we've got plenty of outsiders on the mixtape too, like Sia (November 4, Toyota Center), Lucius (November 10, Raven Tower), and Animal Collective (November 15, White Oak Music Hall). Tell grandma you're really sorry, but you have to go to one of these great shows.

miles
White Oak Music Hall
More Info
More Info

2915 N. Main
Houston, TX 77009

www.whiteoakmusichall.com

miles
Toyota Center
More Info
More Info

1510 Polk
Houston, TX 77002

713-758-7200

www.houstontoyotacenter.com

miles
Continental Club
More Info
More Info

3700 Main
Houston, TX 77002

713-529-9899

www.continentalclub.com/Houston.html

miles
House of Blues
More Info
More Info

1204 Caroline
Houston, TX 77002

888-402-5837

www.houseofblues.com

