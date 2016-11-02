Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: Coming Home for the Holidays Edition

Katie Sullivan

November is a time of year for people to come home. Houston musicians are no exception, and this month, we're lucky to see lots of our favorite local artists make the trek back to play for those who have missed them. We're glad to welcome back the Gulf Coast soul style of The Suffers (November 26, House of Blues) as well as the indie pop musings of Walker Lukens (November 26, Orange Show). The mixtape also features a can't-miss track from Craig Kinsey's latest album, Nylon Sessions (November 16, Continental Club).

But we get it: sometimes, your family may make you want to forget you ever came from here at all. So we've got plenty of outsiders on the mixtape too, like Sia (November 4, Toyota Center), Lucius (November 10, Raven Tower), and Animal Collective (November 15, White Oak Music Hall). Tell grandma you're really sorry, but you have to go to one of these great shows.