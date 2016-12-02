Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: The Mildly Cold Outside Edition

Katie Sullivan

Any musician will tell you that December tends to be an anemic month, concert-wise. The first wisps of below-70 degree weather drives everyone to hibernate at home, and artists are beckoned by their families, fielding the shady laments that they have yet to get themselves a real job. Houston is lucky to have a few gems coming through town during the month of musical tundra. Get out and catch the gritty blues of Seratones (December 9, Raven Tower) or the pop-infused soul of Fitz and the Tantrums (December 15, Revention Music Center). You can also check out musical titans Mary J. Blige (December 3, Toyota Center) and Dolly Parton (December 5, NRG Arena) in just a few days; that is, if you're lucky enough to have tickets. And of course, the award-winning Day for Night Festival (December 16-18, Barbara Jordan Post Office) will be bringing in dozens of dazzling acts, like Blood Orange, Nick Murphy, and Houston's own MNYNMS.

Don't forget to support other local artists this December too, like Giant Kitty (December 8, Walters Downtown), Catch Fever (December 16, 8th Wonder Brewery), or Funeral Horse (December 16, Walters Downtown).