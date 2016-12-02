menu

Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: The Mildly Cold Outside Edition

Shows of the Week: The Cadillac of Texas Bluesmen Cruises Back Into Town


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: The Mildly Cold Outside Edition

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 3:30 a.m.
By Katie Sullivan
Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: The Mildly Cold Outside Edition
Katie Sullivan
A A

Any musician will tell you that December tends to be an anemic month, concert-wise. The first wisps of below-70 degree weather drives everyone to hibernate at home, and artists are beckoned by their families, fielding the shady laments that they have yet to get themselves a real job. Houston is lucky to have a few gems coming through town during the month of musical tundra. Get out and catch the gritty blues of Seratones (December 9, Raven Tower) or the pop-infused soul of Fitz and the Tantrums (December 15, Revention Music Center). You can also check out musical titans Mary J. Blige (December 3, Toyota Center) and Dolly Parton (December 5, NRG Arena) in just a few days; that is, if you're lucky enough to have tickets. And of course, the award-winning Day for Night Festival (December 16-18, Barbara Jordan Post Office) will be bringing in dozens of dazzling acts, like Blood Orange, Nick Murphy, and Houston's own MNYNMS.

Related Stories

Don't forget to support other local artists this December too, like Giant Kitty (December 8, Walters Downtown), Catch Fever (December 16, 8th Wonder Brewery), or Funeral Horse (December 16, Walters Downtown).


Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Raven Tower
More Info
More Info

310 N.
Houston, Texas 77009

miles
Toyota Center
More Info
More Info

1510 Polk
Houston, TX 77002

713-758-7200

www.houstontoyotacenter.com

miles
Walters Downtown
More Info
More Info

1120 Naylor
Houston, TX 77002

713-222-2679

www.waltersdowntown.com

miles
8th Wonder Brewery
More Info
More Info

2202 Dallas St.
Houston, TX 77003

713-397-0072

8thwonderbrew.com

miles
NRG Stadium
More Info
More Info

1 NRG Park
Houston, TX 77054

832-667-1400

nrgpark.com/nrg-stadium

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >