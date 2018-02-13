The Houston Press Singles Club: Giant Kitty, Dpat, Lace, etc.

The Singles Club is back this week and it's a doozy. Everything from a rock rager from Giant Kitty, an easy going tune from Nick Gaitan & The Umbrella Man, a distorted rocker from Narrow Head, a sexy and chill banger from Dpat, to an intense song from Lace, it's all here. While we appreciate you subscribing to this playlist and listening to these songs, we also ask that you support these artists through their live performances and their artist shops.
If you're paying attention to what bands in this town are up to, you can't really get far away from what Houston's Giant Kitty has been doing for a good while. With an eager and supportive fan base, the four-piece has been through the ringer with members and found themselves in a place that feels really worth the fight. While their latest full length Rampage is full of tunes that you should find yourself falling for, the single "You Suck" really stands out as a mix between their punk leanings of the past and their
Artists like Nick Gaitan don't come around every day, so it should be noted that we're lucky in Houston to get to see him pretty much whenever we want. From his days in Los Skarnales and The Octanes to playing with Billy Joe Shaver and now Nikki Hill, Gaitan has always made his presence known. However, going back to 2009, his Nick Gaitan & The Umbrella Man self-titled album was one for the books. Full of lush mixtures of Tejano and Conjunto fueled Texican, the record is one everyone should blast at full volume. The track "Meet Me Off Main" is especially amazing, with a hook that sticks with you for days, and enough Gulf Coast soul that you will hum it after one listen. You can purchase music directly from Gaitan at his shows, or through Amazon.
There was a time when distorted guitar rock was such a big deal that you couldn't tell some of the bands apart. That was twenty years ago, but nowadays when you hear a band as solid
When Houston's Dpat was twenty-two, he'd already earned himself a Grammy nomination. Now in the L.A. based band Sonder, Dpat is definitely due for another solo release while Sonder finishes their successful run of shows. On his 2013 album In Bloom, he gave the world a slew of sexy jams, but none were as luscious as the lead single "Above Us." The song is so alluring that it may make anyone who hears it want to procreate or just have sexy time. Full of lush beats and sultry vocals, it's definitely a song you'll want to get inside your head, or maybe your bedroom. You can buy music from Dpat through the Soulection Records Bandcamp.
If you ever wondered what happens to bands that have one label commit to releasing their music before abandoning them in the most poser way possible, then you only have to look at Houston's Lace. On their upcoming full-length Human Condition, the band made up of members of Cop Warmth, The Tontons, and Wild Moccasins prove real fast that you can't keep a great band down. Aside from the fact that the five-piece has some of the most intense live shows going, or the fact that they get aesthetic better than anyone else in Houston, their recent
That's it for this week's offerings. Don't forget to subscribe to the playlist to get the tracks as soon as they're added. While we'd love you to discover all of the amazing music on this list, the songs this week start with track number fifty-one.
