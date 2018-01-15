Houston Press Singles Club: Young Mammals, Pearl Crush, Mojave Red, etc.

Now that it's a new year, The Houston Press Singles Club is going just as strong as we did when we began. This week we'll have an indie rock jam from Young Mammals, an emo tune from Donna Hayward, a pop infused track from Pearl Crush, a fun punk infused pop banger from K. Campbell, and a trippy tune from Mojave Red. While we appreciate you subscribing to this playlist, we remind you that these bands can keep making music when you support their efforts through their music, merchandise, or paying to see them perform.

Young Mammals proved they could fire on all cylinders with their last album. Photo by Trey Frguson

It's hard to believe that Houston's Young Mammals have been dropping music since 2010, and before that even longer under the name The Dimes. In that time we've gotten to see them grow as artists into a well oiled machine. On their last album, 2016's Jaguar they proved that machine is firing on all cylinders. While there are plenty of tracks to blast at full volume, the song "Rat in the Summer" has all of the elements that make this four piece so amazing. The honey dripped guitar tone, the jangly stride, and the indie rock vibes that all come together here showcase that these four are definitely doing things correctly. You can purchase the band's music from them when they perform, at most local record shops, or directly from them on their Bandcamp page.