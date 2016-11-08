Houston’s 10 Best Bars to Drink Away the Election

Ladybird's Photo by HP Staff

The 2016 Presidential Election is today; it’s likely you already knew this. For some, Election Day is a chance to sit down with friends and discuss politics as the results roll in. Others choose to stay home and avoid the discourse. Some, particularly during this hot mess of an election season, will choose to hunker down at a bar and either drink away their sorrows or celebrate with a few pints or spirits. Houston doesn’t lack for bars to do just that; these are our choices for the best ones in which to drink away Election Day. Looking for something a bit more political? The Houston Press has you covered there as well. (This list is in alphabetical order.)

AXELRAD

This one is likely to lean Democratic, but it will also favor those who like beer in large quantities. There are 270 electoral votes necessary to win the Presidency, so Axelrad is going to give out 270 “good a$$ beers.” It’s pretty simple. Everyone who attends the event receives a drink ticket. As the results of each state are announced, Axelrad will give out as many beers as that state has electoral votes (example: when Texas is announced, 38 beers will be handed out). That kind of political approach likely appeals to both parties. (1517 Alabama, axelradbeergarden.com)

Those election results will go down a lot smoother with a daiquiri from Captain Foxheart's. Jaime Alvear

CAPTAIN FOXHEART’S BAD NEWS BAR & SPIRIT LODGE

Whether Captain Foxheart’s is hosting any kind of election-related function is inconsequential; with “bad news” in the title, this is the type of bar for those whose candidate came up short, or for those who have simply had it with election coverage entirely. The cocktails will go down smooth at this quintessential upscale dive, no matter your affiliation. (308 Main, twitter.com/badnewsbar)

FRONT PORCH PUB

Again, election coverage is secondary at this Midtown establishment. Rather, those who are done with election season (good riddance!) can check out the best steak night in the city. Chow down on a 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye, cooked slowly over the coals and served up with a loaded baked potato. And while you may be questioning where our country is at with the state of politics today, it’s your turn to answer the questions at 7:30 p.m., when Front Porch's trivia starts. (217 Gray, frontporchpub.com)

Rick Lee & the Night Owls are a Tuesday-night institution at the Hideaway on Dunvale. David Rozycki

THE HIDEAWAY ON DUNVALE

For those who checked out on election season a while back ,what better place to finish it out than a joint called the Hideaway? Forget politics and get down with Hideaway’s weekly Tuesday Big Ass Blues Jam, hosted by Rick Lee and the Night Owls; the party starts at 9:30 and runs past 1 a.m. There’s no cover, and steaks are fired up on the grill. Plus, free Wi-Fi for those interested in monitoring election results online. (3122 Dunvale, hideawayondunvale.com)

LADYBIRD’S

Idiocracy is a Mike Judge film that comically imagines America as some sort of political/pop-culture wasteland. It was intended to be a spoof of sorts, if only Judge knew his comedy would become all too real in 2016. In honor of election season, Ladybird’s is gonna cue up Idiocracy on the patio's big screen at 8 p.m., for those who prefer their politics parodied. Plus, Taco Tuesday! (5519 Allen, ladybirdsbar.com)

LAST CONCERT CAFÉ

Local community-radio station KPFT is hosting an election watch party. More importantly, as it often does at this Houston institution, the real draw is live music. Steve Straker and his brand of Americana headline the event, which gets going early in the evening. Get down on some quality local Tex-Mex to help get over the Tuesday blues. (1403 Nance, lastconcert.com)