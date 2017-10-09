Houston's 10 Best Acts Under 21 Years Old

Campfire Soul has twice represented Houston at the annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Photo courtesy of Campfire Soul

On his 1984 LP Reckless, Bryan, not Ryan, Adams set down these words on tape. In 2017, these ten acts from across the Houston area have taken them to heart.

Turned on the radio

Sounded like a disco

Must've turned the dial for a couple of miles

But I couldn't find no rock 'n roll

This computerized crap ain't gettin' me off

Everywhere I go the kids wanna rock

Astragal routinely draws crowds of 100-150 people to see them on a weeknight. Photo courtesy of Astragal

ASTRAGAL

One member of Astragal is over 21, but the other two aren’t and all three play like a band wiser than their years. Their live sets are littered with intense energy, and while their 2016 debut EP, Astragal, was worth getting into, it’s their latest drop with Miss Champagne Records that really took me aback. A three-song split release with Houston’s Donna Hayward, the Astragal side of Split recalls bands like Yo La Tengo and Built to Spill, the jangly influence of Pavement yoked to the reverb-soaked guitars of The Cure. Couple that with the fact that Astragal can draw 100-150 kids to see them on a Thursday and you have one of the best new bands to come out of Houston. DAVID GARRICK

CAMPFIRE SOUL

Jake and Elwood once kidded the only place new generations would be able to hear blues music would be from archives of the local library. Thankfully, new talent like Campfire Soul is taking on the mantle to keep the genre alive and kicking. A family band centered around the Kimberly sisters, Sarah (vocals/keys) and Reagan (drums), Campfire Soul is no novelty act. Along with bandmate Daniel Holder and help from talented young friends like guitar gunslinger Zach Person, they're routinely in the running to represent Houston at the annual International Blues Challenge, which they've done twice now. The band is a former Houston Press Music Awards nominee for Best New Act and Best Blues Act, and they're busy. This month, you can catch them at McGonigel's Mucky Duck, Last Concert Cafe and Green Oaks Tavern. JESSE SENDEJAS JR.

The Contagious opened for ZZ Top at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre last month. Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

THE CONTAGIOUS

Last month, this Montgomery-based teen rock trio opened for another local rock three some, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top. In what must have seemed like the proverbial passing of the torch, The Contagious did its best to live up to the moment. It helps that all three members are solid musicians who have literally spent most of their lives practicing for moments like that one. Cayden Diebold (bass), Jake Douglas (drums) and Mac Johnson (guitar/vocals) skew towards '90s alt-rock and pop punk, rather than arena rock classics. But whatever they're playing, they do it with precision and an animated stage presence that'll infect you. JESSE SENDEJAS JR.

<a href="http://crawl3r.bandcamp.com/album/s-t">S/T by Crawler</a>

CRAWLER

Crawler is dark post-punk mixed with punk, like if Protomartyr turned things up a notch and felt more isolated. Their self-titled release is full of loss, self-hate, and acute severity, and their live shows are a trip to say the least. If punk is meant to speak to the masses, then the typical teenage themes you’re hearing today have totally missed the mark; the kids I see at Crawler shows probably feel more alone in the world than the music industry wants to allow them to. Bands like this speak louder to discontented youth than anything you’ll find on a streaming site, and Crawler’s existence is more than enough reason to check them out in a world where punk is typically used to sell you Gatorade. DAVID GARRICK

Tyler Henderson and his family relocated to Houston from New York so the promising young jazz pianist could attend HSPVA. Photo courtesy of Nevin Henderson

TYLER HENDERSON

We're always interested in knowing jazz has new, young talent replenishing its ranks. A trusted source, Alisha Pattillo, hipped us to Tyler Henderson. The pianist and his family relocated to Houston from New York so he could attend HSPVA's acclaimed music program, where he's been a standout. Henderson has wasted no time teaming with notable musicians off campus — players like drummer Gavin Moolchan, another stellar young talent (who is over 21), Ermelinda Cuellar and Anthony Caceres. You just missed the 15-year-old doing his thing if you weren't at Khon's last night (sorry), but check out his skills on YouTube and be looking for him at gigs around town. JESSE SENDEJAS JR.