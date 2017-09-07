Houston’s 10 Best Bars In EaDo

EXPAND One of EaDo's longest-tenured bars, Lucky's Pub is a neighborhood landmark. Photo by David Rozycki

Like many neighborhoods inside and around the 610 loop, the East End – or EaDo, as it has come to be known in recent years – has undergone a transformation of sorts. That includes an influx of bars and restaurants, BBVA Compass Stadium (home of the Dynamo) and housing aplenty. Like any community on the rise in Houston, EaDo comes complete with an array of nightlife options, many of which rank among the finest options in the greater Houston area. All of them are up and running after Harvey, and now that the curfew has been lifted, it's a perfect time to stop by.

EXPAND 8th Wonder Brewery is responsible for some of Houston's most creative marketing. HP Staff Photo

10. 8TH WONDER BREWERY/SAINT ARNOLD BREWING COMPANY

The Houston brewery scene has really been on the rise in recent years. And while Saint Arnold has been a Houston institution for more than 20 years, 8th Wonder is a relative newcomer to the Houston scene. Fortunately, it also offers arguably the best in-person brewery experience in the city, complete with TVs aplenty, beer on tap, food trucks, live music, and a spacious backyard area. As for Saint Arnold, an expansion project – which includes a beer garden and restaurant – is now in the works as well. (2202 Dallas, 8thwonderbrew.com; 2000 Lyons, saintarnold.com)

Chapman and Kirby radiates class throughout its 9,000 square feet. Photo by Erika Kwee

9. CHAPMAN AND KIRBY

EaDo’s bar scene is primarily populated with casual types of places that feature beer on tap and sports on TV. Chapman and Kirby is decidedly not one of those places. The new gastrolounge, which opened over the summer, features a swanky vibe over the course of its 9,000 square feet. That includes a manicured lawn, marble floors and a warehouse vibe that can safely be labeled “chic.” Shareable apps like poke and candied bacon dot the food menu, and the bar offers up an array of specialty cocktails and local craft beers on tap. (2118 Lamar, chapmanandkirby.com)

EXPAND The menu at King's Court Bar and Kitchen, which mixes British and Indian cuisine, is delicious. HP Staff Photo

8. KING’S COURT BAR & KITCHEN

Arguably the most unique bar in EaDo, King’s Court is a sort of upscale sports bar. Television sets galore adorn the place, and more than 20 different beers flow from the taps. But it’s the food menu – a mix of British and Indian cuisine – that really helps the bar stand out. In the mood for butter chicken curry, but also in the mood to get down on the some fish and chips or bangers and mash? Look no further than King’s Court. (903 Hutchins, kingscourthouston.com)

EXPAND Around the Corner offers one of the most delicious brunches in the neighborhood. Courtesy of Around the Corner

7. AROUND THE CORNER

This low-key joint is a kind of bar/coffeehouse mashup, which probably explains why it features one of the best brunches in the neighborhood. That includes a Spanish-themed flatbread or more traditional fare like French toast and bacon. Top it all off with a $3 mimosa or $5 Bloody Mary. Around the Corner also plays host to weekly events such as steak night, discount wine night and discount pint night. (1510 Hutchins, aroundthecornerhouston.com)

Live music and karaoke are a hit at the D&W Lounge. HP Staff Photo

6. D&W LOUNGE

Dive bars were once reserved for biker types, industrial folk and regulars who found a bar they liked and saw no need to branch out any further. Nowadays, dive bars are downright trendy among the hipsters that dominate the inner loop. Enter D&W Lounge, billed as a place “where good people and cold beer come together.” No argument there, as D&W feels like home, one that serves up affordable beverages. Plus, the bar plays host to live music and karaoke, which are always a hit with the regulars. (911 Milby, 713.226-8777)