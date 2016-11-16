Houston's 10 Best Bars Open on Thanksgiving

Christian's Tailgate, like many area bars, is open on Thanksgiving. Clint Hale

Of all the holidays built for drinking, Thanksgiving just doesn’t get its due. Sure, New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo are tailor-made for knocking down a few (or several more) drinks, but Thanksgiving is as well. Think about it. This is a day in which many people spend an entire day (or weekend, in many cases) confined with family and others with whom they share little in common. And even for those who do connect with their family, there’s something to be said for cabin fever taking hold after a while.

In short, many will venture out for a drink on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, Houston doesn’t lack for quality watering holes that also happen to be open. (This list is in alphabetical order.)

BIG STAR BAR

Big Star is the kind of bar you want to visit after being forced to dress up far nicer than you would have liked earlier in the day, all to eat a meal whose outcome didn’t come close to justifying the time spent preparing it. Point being, it’s the consummate dive bar, a place to come when you’re in the mood to lay low, knock down a few cheap drinks and perhaps even hide out in solitude in Big Star’s dimly-lit back patio. (1005 W. 19th, bigstarbar.com)

CHRISTIAN’S TAILGATE

Thanksgiving is basically an unofficial football holiday. This year alone will feature three NFL games, some including teams with national brands like the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as an evening college clash between local favorites LSU and Texas A&M. Needless to say, as one of the best sports bars in town, Christian’s will have the action on multiple TV sets throughout the night. And if you’re not too full from Thanksgiving lunch earlier in the day, Christian’s also serves up one of the city’s finest burgers. (4 Houston locations, christianstailgate.com)

THE GINGER MAN

Ginger Man is open 365 days a year, so of course it will be open to Thanksgiving revelers on Thursday (the bar is open 6 p.m.–2 a.m.). As te oldest of all the Ginger Man pubs, the Rice Village establishment has been serving up one of the city’s deepest beer lists for more than 30 years. This is the ideal spot to catch up with old friends over a few pints, all the while enjoying that laid-back Village vibe. (5607 Morningside, thegingerman.com/Houston)

KENNEALLY’S IRISH PUB

You wouldn’t expect arguably the best pizza in the city to be served up from a little dive-like Irish pub in River Oaks. Alas, Kenneally’s does just that. With an extensive array of beer, wine and, of course, Irish whiskey, Kenneally’s is a perfect Thanksgiving-night spot. The vibe is lively but not overly so, making it ideal for those looking to catch up with friends and family and not do so over green-bean casserole or dry stuffing. (2111 S. Shepherd, irishpubkenneallys.com)

KUNG FU SALOON

Yeah, it gets a little bro-ish on occasion, as Washington bars — particularly on busy drinking nights — are wont to do. That said, Kung Fu is unique among its neighbors in that it features a number of free video games, including NBA Jam and Street Fighter. Thanksgiving is a time when many college types and twentysomethings return home to reunite with childhood friends. May as well do so over the games you played during your actual childhood. (5317 Washington, kungfusaloonhouston.com)

LITTLE WOODROW’S

There are seven Woodrow’s in the greater Houston area, so you’re bound to be somewhat close to one of them. May as well ditch the family – or bring them along – and enjoy one of the Houston’s finest neighborhood bars. Woodrow’s is a popular football-watching locale, which is convenient, since football is as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkey and dressing. And for those who didn’t get enough of that at Thanksgiving lunch, the Shepherd location serves up a full food menu as well. (7 Houston-area locations, littlewoodrows.com)