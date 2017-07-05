Houston's 10 Best Concerts In July

Photo by Jazmyn Lopez-AEG/Courtesy of Toyota Center

ROGER WATERS

Toyota Center, July 6

Few in the world of modern popular music have thought as big as Roger Waters, and fewer still have had the resources to make those thoughts a reality. This is true of his stage shows, obviously, The Wall Tour being so massive it made Kanye's mountain look like a molehill, but it's also true of the subject matter he tackles. It's hard to believe the same group that released “Seamus” also released Animals and The Final Cut, but Roger Waters had a vision, and in the process wrote songs that are scarily relevant to the world today. It seems only fitting in the age of Trump that he's back with his first new album in 25 years, a record that shows he still has a fire inside him, one that's burned solidly since millions heard the words “but the sun is eclipsed by the moon.” The release of Is This the Life We Really Want? means it's time for Waters to hit the road again for another live-music spectacular, visiting some markets for perhaps the final time. And he'll do it the way he's done it for so long now, speaking truth to power, whether the songs are brand-new or decades old. CORY GARCIA

BIG FREEDIA AND FRIENDS

Jones Plaza, July 7

It’s not enough that she’s the supreme diva of bounce. It’s not just her swass and her explosive dancing, though she’s got enough of both to flatten any city less funky than New Orleans. Big Freedia picks up the mantle of poetry somewhere between Gertrude Stein, Mark E. Smith, and Luther Campbell, calling on the powers of repetition and anaphora to bust you out of the jailhouse of your inhibitions. Beyonce gave her a feature on Lemonade, Fuse gave her her own show, and now it’s your turn to give her your undivided attention as she leads what is likely to be Houston’s biggest, filthiest public workout of the year. TEX KERSCHEN

JOURNEY

Smart Financial Centre, July 13

Journey is among the more interesting cases in the history of rock music. They’ve maintained a steady touring presence for the better part of their career, despite the fact that enigmatic front man Steve Perry – one of the more, um, interesting figures you’ll find in the annals of pop music – left the band nearly 20 years ago. In his place, the band now employs Arnel Pineda in his stead. Pineda, who first found fame in his native The Philippines, has fronted Journey for the past decade, touring and releasing a couple of albums during that time. Can he wail like Steve Perry? No, but then again, few can. That said, Pineda and Journey have been a band long enough now that those in attendance should be in for quite an experience. CLINT HALE

ELYSIA CRAMPTON, HOUSE OF KENZO

Walter's Downtown, July 14

Get ready for a show that splinters the boundaries of musical genres, featuring Bolivian-American headliner Elysia Crampton. Crampton just released her second solo release, Spots y Escupitajo, which features short composed movements and more developed sonic tracks. Her sets mingle South American genres with synth noise over yowling quasi-political narratives. A multidisciplinary artist, Crampton's onstage persona is explosive and yet centers on futuristic spirituality. Also get ready to vogue with San Antonio's high-intensity gender-queer crew House of Kenzo, whose live performances have proven to be explosive — think In Living Color's Fly Girls from the fabulous, futuristic Southwest. B L A C K I E, Studded Left and Rough Sleepers open. VERONICA ANNE SALINAS

THIRD EYE BLIND

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, July 14

Stephan Jenkins and crew are touring in support of the 20th anniversary of Third Eye Blind’s self-titled smash, which gave listeners hits galore including “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper.” Anyone who has ever witnessed a show knows that the band doesn’t run from its past. Whereas many groups from yesteryear aim to pump audiences full of the “new stuff,” Jenkins is more than happy to play hits from the band’s '90s heyday. Hell, they’ve devoting a whole tour to it! Enjoy a night of nostalgia at one of the Houston area’s best live music venues. CLINT HALE

KENDRICK LAMAR

Toyota Center, July 15

It’s hard to find anyone in the hip-hop game that had a better first half of 2017 than Kendrick Lamar (yes, that includes Drake). One of the hottest acts in pop music aims to continue that momentum into the year’s second half when his nationwide tour makes a stop in Houston. Expect plenty of cuts from Lamar’s instant classic, DAMN., along with material from previous classics – yes, pretty much everything Lamar has released to this point at least borders on “classic” territory – such as To Pimp a Butterfly and good kid, m.A.A.d city. This show will sell out, so plan accordingly. CLINT HALE