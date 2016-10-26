Houston's 10 Best Music Venues For Newcomers

Everyone should visit Last Concert Cafe at least once — especially during Praia Urbana. J. Tovar

While it doesn’t have the “live music capital of the world” tag like a certain other Texas city, Houston doesn’t lack for quality live music, and just as importantly, quality venues. From amphitheaters to more intimate joints, Bayou City fans can take advantage of an array of options. This holds particularly true for Houston newbies; this is a transient city, and we have plenty of them. Perhaps you’re new to town and looking to get familiar with the local haunts. Or maybe you’d like to meet some fellow live music diehards in and around town. Either way, Houston doesn't lack for options. (This list is in alphabetical order.)

ANDERSON FAIR

A Houston institution for nearly 50 years, Anderson Fair is the personification of a low-key singer-songwriter’s paradise. The venue is intimate (and kinda hard to find, if you’ve never been), the folks working the door and bar are friendly and the music is live and local. This is a venue made by real music fans, for real music fans. (2007 Grant, andersonfair.net)

CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION

Unless you live out I-45 way, it’s a hike to get out to one of the area’s preeminent live music venues. It’s worth the drive. Woodlands Pavilion, particularly on nights when the weather is tolerable, is arguably the best concert venue the greater Houston area has to offer. Plus, it hosts the biggest names in music, which only increases the draw. In the past month alone, the Pavilion has hosted multiplatinum superstars like Luke Bryan, Counting Crows and Alabama Shakes. (2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, woodlandscenter.org)

FIREHOUSE SALOON

For those new to Texas, there’s this myth that all Houstonians wear cowboy hats and ride horses to work. This isn’t true in the least. That said, Houstonians do love their honky-tonking, and as that goes, it doesn’t get any better than Firehouse Saloon. The joint showcases an array of country music, from up-and-coming acts to more established artists. Plus, it was founded and is owned and operated by local fire fighters, so you’re supporting a good cause while enjoying good live music. (5930 Southwest Fwy., firehousesaloon.com)

FITZGERALD’S

Let’s be honest — Fitzgerald’s has been through a lot over the past few years, and now has plenty of competition for Houston’s go-to local music venue. That said, it’s an institution unlike any other on the local music scene, and for that, it warrants a visit. Plus, it still showcases some of the best in area music, as it has for decades. (2706 White Oak, fitzlive.com)

GLORIA’S LATIN CUISINE

Houston boasts one of the better nightclub scenes in the country, something that holds true for salsa dancing types as well. Gloria’s – restaurant by day, salsa club by night – brings the heat in Midtown every weekend. Friday night features music from Grupo Kache, and Mi Rumba Band and DJ Fuzion take over Saturday nights. Please keep in mind, this is an upscale joint, and the dress code reflects as much. (2616 Louisiana, #101, gloriascuisine.com)

LAST CONCERT CAFÉ

Speaking of restaurant/live-music hybrids, Last Concert Café goes the Tex-Mex route while Gloria’s dedicates itself to salsa music and dancing. The musical fare at Last Concert is one of Houston's most eclectic, regularly featuring anything from punk and folk to funk, jam bands and Americana. (1403 Nance, lastconcert.com)