Bayou City Funk Misses The Mark On New Album

Funk music is a tough egg to break into. Actually, it isn't but as far as a genre goes, it is tough to step into the shoes filled by Parliament, The Isley Brothers, and Bootsy to name a few. For me, I want funk to have elements of soul, pain, sweat, and stank that only the genre can embody. Great funk isn't formulaic nor is it safe.

Listening to the new album from Houston's Bayou City Funk, it just felt too safe to me. They're not a bad band, and what they do is actual funk music, but it didn't hit the grooves or emotions I expect from what I'd call solid funk. In six songs, Down To Funk brings plenty of traditional funk vibes, but doesn't get to the heart of raw sexuality that funk has become known for.

It's hard to believe that a nine piece outfit can't get those emotions going, but a great example is the album's opener, "Pile Driver." All of the instruments sound solid together, but if you're listening for them to actually break past the definition of funk, that's not going to happen. In many ways, the band sounds like session players who are performing without that dark place in the alley where you see something go down, or that head space that leads someone to do something downright naughty. These guys are seasoned players, you can tell that, but they never break the formula that sounds like they watched a how to video on starting a funk band.