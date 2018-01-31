Houston's Best Bars to Watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl buzz in Houston is a bit tempered this year, considering our city isn’t, ya know, hosting the thing. Nevertheless, the NFL’s championship game is the biggest TV event of the year, and as such, is something to be celebrated.

Some choose to host a viewing party. Others attend one at someone else’s place. A few prefer to watch at home, content to avoid the type of folks who rarely watch football but who seem to have an opinion on it come every February.

Others, meanwhile, will opt to catch the big game at any number of area sports bars. Fortunately, with another NFL season about to close down, Houston has plenty of bars for those looking to watch the biggest game of the year.

(This list is in alphabetical order).



Christian's Tailgate Photo by Clint Hale

CHRISTIAN’S TAILGATE

Christian’s recently added a West University location, bringing the total number of Houston area Christian’s to five. From a big game perspective, you might want to check out Christian’s locations in West U. and downtown, as each is sizeable enough and houses enough television sets to house a large contingent of fans. Plus, Christian’s serves up one of the best bar burgers in town, one that couples nicely with a large number of local beers on tap. (5 Houston area locations; christianstailgate.com)



Diablo Loco Photo courtesy of Diablo Loco

DIABLO LOCO

Are you a Patriots fan living in Houston? Well, if you’re just some bandwagoner looking to cash in on the New England dynasty, shame on you. Now, if you’re any number of northeast transplants looking to catch Tom Brady and crew in their quest for world title No. 6, Diablo Loco is the official bar of the Patriots Fan Club of Houston. In other words, it will make for friendly surroundings as arguably the most loathsome franchise in professional sports chases yet another NFL title. (6025 Richmond, diablolocorichmond.com)



Hughes Manor Photo courtesy of Hughes Manor

HUGHES MANOR

For many, the Super Bowl marks a chance to load up on booze and cut loose for a while. This is certainly all well and good, provided people are responsible with both driving and imbibing. For others, the draw of the big game doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to pop a top. Enter Sober Bowl, taking place at Hughes Manor on Washington. For $20 (adults) and $10 (kids age 5-14), attendees can watch the game while enjoying food, live music and zero alcohol whatsoever. Appearances from Houston Oilers greats Earl Campbell and Willie Tullis are advertised as well. (2811 Washington, soberbowl.us/copy-of-minneapolis)



Kirby Ice House Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

KIRBY ICE HOUSE

It's going to be a busy weekend at Kirby Ice House. The patio bar is hosting a Rockets-Cavaliers watch party on Saturday night, complete with appearances from Clutch and the Rockets dancers. The following day, and a year after serving as the host bar for Barstool Sports during Super Bowl week, Kirby Ice House will host a Super Bowl watch party, complete with food trucks and drink specials. If the weather is cooperative, there isn’t a nicer patio bar in Houston. (3333 Eastside, 713-524-2752)



Ladybird's Photo by David Rozycki

LADYBIRD’S

Philadelphia Eagles fans are, to put it mildly, an interesting lot. So if you’re not rooting for the Eagles on Sunday night, you’d best make alternate plans, considering Ladybird’s is the official home of the Houston Eagles Nest (Houston-based Eagles fan club). Enjoy any number of craft cocktails while seeing if Nick Foles can shock the world while delivering the Eagles their first Super Bowl title. (5519 Allen, ladybirdsbar.com)



Little Woodrow's Photo courtesy of Little Woodrow's

LITTLE WOODROW’S

Woodrow’s features seven area locations, so wherever you are, you aren’t that far from a big game viewing party. The most popular of Woodrow’s seven Houston locations will likely be the bar’s locations on Shepherd and in Midtown. The former features a full kitchen, while the latter is typically in close proximity to any number of area food trucks. TVs are plentiful, and the sound will be on. (7 Houston area locations, littlewoodrows.com)



Lucky's Pub Photo by HP Staff

LUCKY’S PUB

Lucky’s is one of Houston’s foremost sports bars, so it makes perfect sense they’d host one of the city’s largest Super Bowl viewing parties. The bar opens at 11 a.m. and will feature drink specials and crawfish all day long, along with a football squares game and raffle prizes and various giveaways. Reserve seats in advance for $50 and receive a $50 Lucky’s gift card upon arrival. Or book a $200 table in advance and receive a $200 gift card upon arrival. (801 St. Emanuel, luckyspub.com)





McIntyre's Photo courtesy of McIntyre's

McINTYRE’S

McIntyre’s makes for an ideal Sunday NFL spot, considering all games are shown and the main game is played audibly over the sound system. Fortunately, there is only one big game left, meaning all TVs will be turned to Patriots-Eagles, and the sound will be on. Couple that with Sunday drink specials, food trucks on-site, and those infamous porch swings, and you have a great Sunday Funday in the Heights. (1230 W. 20th, mcintyreshouston.com)



Nick's Place Photo by HP Staff

NICK’S PLACE

Tucked onto tiny little Rockyridge, Nick’s Place is a hidden gem of sorts, inasmuch as a place with 25 years of history and one of the best bar kitchens in the city can be hidden. Nick’s Place features more than 40 TV sets, most if not all of which will be glued on the big game. Couple that with drink specials and Italian favorites like Penne Francesco or baked ziti, and you have easily one of the more satisfying sports bar experiences Houston has to offer. (2713 Rockyridge, nicksplacehouston.com)



Stuttgarden Tavern Heights Photo courtesy of Stuttgarden Tavern

STUTTGARDEN TAVERN

A new addition to the Heights area bar scene, Stuttgarden offers up authentic German fare and blends it into the setting of a local sports bar. That includes this Sunday, which will include drink and appetizer specials. More importantly, a raffle will be held for a J.J. Watt collectible plaque. For every $5 you spend on food between now and the end of the Super Bowl, you earn one raffle ticket. The prize will be handed out once the game is over. Must be present to win. (402 N. Main, 832-831-6895)

