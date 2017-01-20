Houston's Five Best Places to Drink Away Inauguration Day

Democrat, Republican or Libertarian, Rudyard's is here for you. Jack Gorman

Inauguration Day is today; perhaps you’ve heard. Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, that Inauguration Day falls on a Friday is no accident. Simply put, this is a holiday tailor-made for wasting the day away with some spirits. Fortunately Houston doesn’t lack for options when it comes to drinking away Inauguration Day, or any other day.

Kung Fu Lauren Kattchee

5. KUNG FU SALOON

Sometimes, distraction is the best way to move on from one of life’s setbacks. On that note, spend Inauguration Day playing a bunch of free arcade games – from NBA Jam to Street Fighter – while happy hour features $5 well drinks and $2 off all draft beers. Not happy with the way this election shook down? Have a drink, lose yourself in a game of Galaga, and worry about it tomorrow. (5317 Washington, kungfusaloonhouston.com)

Foxheart's Jaime Alvear

4. CAPTAIN FOXHEART’S BAD NEWS BAR & SPIRIT LODGE

Come on Houston, it’s right there in the name! If you’re one of those who wish the election had gone another way, what better way to spend the day than a bar with the name “bad news” in it? Plus, this downtown joint offers up an array of cocktails – so something for everyone – along with a smaller sampling of craft beers. Captain Foxheart’s may claim it’s not a speakeasy, but it’s on the second floor and features an unmarked door, so the speakeasy traits are certainly there. It also offers a calm, relaxing environment, which just may be what you need on Inauguration Day. (308 ½ Main, facebook.com/BadNewsBar)

Rudz 2 Jack Gorman

3. RUDYARD’S

Rudyard’s bill itself as “Montrose’s living room,” so if anything, it provides a safe and comfortable space to sort out your feelings on Inauguration Day. Plus, it’s $1 hot dog day on Friday, so for those who fear for their financial future, consider this a way to enjoy some good company, have a bite and save a few bucks. (2010 Waugh, rudyardspub.com)

Chris Gray

2. THE MAPLE LEAF PUB

Many celebrities threatened to move to Canada if Donald Trump won the election. For those in Houston who perhaps don’t have the time or means to head up north, simply pop on over to this Canada-themed pub for some Molson and hockey. No, it’s not hockey season, but maybe some NHL greatest-hits action will be on the television. (514 Elgin, themapleleafpub.com)

WIAH David Rozycki

1. WEST ALABAMA ICE HOUSE

True, West Alabama Ice House — with its warm, cozy atmosphere and friendly staff — is probably the best place in Houston to drink any day away. But with its neighborhood-bar meets backyard-barbecue vibe, it’s the ideal place to sit back with friends and new and old, while pontificating on life and politics. Plus, they have cheap drinks, a cash-only taco truck on-site and a basketball hoop for those who find playing sports a cathartic enterprise. (1919 West Alabama, facebook.com/WALABAMA/?rf=269609199808941)

