Guilla Returns With Fresh New Release

The Houston rap game has recently seen many artists leave this town for the sunny side of Los Angeles and beyond. That doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of rappers calling Houston home, but it's a fact that's existing. It's hard not to look at the kick up in exposure Fat Tony has received since heading out to the West Coast without wanting to follow him out there.

With all of that the rappers who have stayed here are standing out more and more, possibly none more than Guilla. Never one to do things like everyone else, Guilla has been dropping a steady stream of releases and playing more non-conventional shows than anyone else in town. On his latest release Crunchy Roll and Chill, he takes those experiences to a bold and catchy new place, adding to his already solid track record.

Opening with the slower stride of "Where Does The Time Go," where Guilla shouts out multiple people including yours truly, the rapper adds a thick beat and rhymes about trying to figure how he got to where he is today. In keeping with doing things differently, he follows this up with a track produced with MIEARS on "Villains," adding dark synths and a completely different vocal style. The track, produced primarily in Manchester offers up a completely new take on the already intriguing music that Guilla makes while Miears' vocals only add to the already fascinating track.