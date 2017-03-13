Shows of the Week: Potty Mouth Brings Riot-Grrrl Attitude to Rodeo Week

Photo by Christopher Sullivan/Courtesy of Press Here

POTTY MOUTH

White Oak Music Hall, March 13

Potty Mouth exemplifies just how good punk music can be when we stop letting men (Julie) ruin it. Heavily inspired by '90s riot-grrrl acts like Bikini Kill and Sleater-Kinney, the Massachusetts-based band made a splash with critics on their 2013 album Hell Bent. Potty Mouth's music bursts with grit and attitude, drifting through throaty bass lines and wistful, rage-y lyrics in tight, three-minute punches. While other groups in this genre fall victim to redundancy, Potty Mouth keeps their music fresh with unrivaled authenticity. This White Oak show is the right place to go if you need to dance out some aggression, or if you just love C, G and F chords. It doesn't matter if it's on a Monday — any day is a good day to rock. With PARTYBABY. KATIE SULLIVAN

SAM HUNT

NRG Stadium, March 13

Traditionalists scoff, but Sam Hunt blurs the lines between country, pop and R&B so completely he’s earned the (totally serious) nickname “Country Drake.” The former college quarterback’s 2014 LP Montevallo quickly became one of the most-copied sounds in Nashville, setting Hunt up for his chart-devouring latest single “Body Like a Back Road.”

DEMI LOVATO

NRG Stadium, March 14

Still just 24 years old, Dallas-bred Demi Lovato is nearly a decade removed from her Disney Channel star vehicle Sonny With a Chance. Led by coy single “Cool For the Summer,” 2015’s Confident is her strongest argument yet for initiation into the single-name pop firmament alongside Taylor, Katy and Ariana.

THOMAS RHETT

NRG Stadium, March 15

Son of ’90s singer Rhett Akins, Georgia-born Thomas Rhett wasn’t even 21 when Jason Aldean recorded a song of his on 2010’s My Kind of Party. His own breakthrough album, 2015’s Tangled Up, doesn’t skimp on party cuts, but the No. 1 hit was snuggly ballad “Die a Happy Man.”

LUKE BRYAN

NRG Stadium, March 16

Country music’s reigning Mr. Congeniality, Luke Bryan set out to prove he was more than just the King of Spring Break on 2015’s Kill the Lights, and largely succeeded. Onstage, though, he’ll always be the wholesome stud of Tailgates and Tan Lines, inviting the ladies to crash his party anytime.

BIG SEAN

Revention Music Center, March 17

About a month removed from the release of his fourth studio album — his second to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — Big Sean will bring his celebrity to a city whose love for hip-hop is insatiable. The California-born, Detroit-raised rapper has developed quite the following over the past half decade, much of which can be tied back to his signing with Kanye West's GOOD Music label. He has since collaborated with the likes of Ye himself, John Legend, Common, 2 Chainz, Nas, Drake and fellow Detroit legend Eminem, among others. His latest album, I Decided, sees Sean at his most introspective. It follows an elderly Big Sean giving his younger self advice in hindsight, making for quite the contemplative tone despite some of the more accessible beats. MATTHEW KEEVER

FIFTH HARMONY

NRG Stadium, March 17

Shrugging off the side-eyes often thrown toward artists who incubate in the made-for-TV factory, Fifth Harmony — the R&B four-piece originally assembled by Simon Cowell on Fox’s The X-Factor (and recently pared down to a quartet) — prove compelling chemistry and choreography can trump even songwriting by committee. This St. Patrick’s Day, girl power runs roughshod over NRG.

CONOR OBERST

Warehouse Live, March 17

If Ryan Adams and Dave Grohl were one person, that would be Conor Oberst. Like Adams, Oberst seemingly puts out a new indie album every six months, but like Grohl, Oberst has about 87 side bands and ongoing projects. So who knows what to expect when Oberst takes the stage at Warehouse Live. Expect tracks from new solo album Salutations (Nonesuch), maybe some Bright Eyes for good measure — the storied Omaha indie-rockers’ catalog was recently remastered and reissued — and, what the hell, maybe even some Monsters of Folk. With the Felice Brothers. CLINT HALE