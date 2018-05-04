Turnaways Change Direction On New Album

It's not a popular opinion, but I've always felt that the best bands are constantly evolving. While we all think we want our favorite bands to rehash their older material in a regurgitive manner, it's not always the best move. Every now and again, a band can change direction and if done correctly, can really give us a sounds that are worth latching onto.

While their latest release Hard Dreams wasn't the turn I was expecting, Houston's Turnaways may have found their place in the music world. Steering away from their pop punk past and detouring to a sound closer to that of The Strokes, in three songs they prove that good bands can do whatever they want.

Opening with the jangly and catchy sounds of "New York Mind," it's pretty obvious that these three have changed direction. While those pop punk structures stay in the hooks, the way the song is written alone shows a large amount of growth from lead singer and guitarist Justin Ray White. Complete with backing vocals, White's signature sneer is still present while he adds two hooks, making the song hard not to like. The song is quick and punchy, without feeling like anything was left on the table.