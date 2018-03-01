Howard and the Nosebleeds Get Weird on Debut

Preston Dow, lead guitarist and singer for the band Howard and the Nosebleeds is just 24 years old. Let that sink in a bit, because it's important. On their debut record Get Psychic!, the four piece carves their own path in a genre that's seemed to follow the same path for the past ten years. In so many ways, the record sounds like a psych record made by someone who hasn't heard any of the many modern psych records that have come out in the past decade, and that's what makes it work so well.

Almost as if The Beach Boys' Wild Honey had members of Pink Floyd on it with Gaz Coombes of Supergrass on vocals, the record is full of strange additions that seem so far off base to what you expect a psych record to sound like, that it sounds like the first original psych record to drop in a very long time.

Opening with the almost grandiose beginning of "Weird Falcons," it's pretty obvious that this band is on a different plane. The way Dow seems to structure his songs, there's elements of free jazz, blues, and mysticism all over where the guitar seems to intertwine with the multiple percussive additions in a way that feels like you're on a strange trip, and maybe taking that fifth hit wasn't the best idea.