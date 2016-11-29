HPMA Ceremony & Afterparty Coming Next Thursday

DonKee Boy

Earlier today the Houston Press proudly announced this year’s crop of Houston Press Music Award winners, and you could travel a long way indeed before finding a finer group of artists and performers. There are many reasons to love living in Houston, and for many of us music is right up there at the top. So next Thursday, December 8, between 7-8 p.m. we’re throwing a party in the winners’ honor at 8th Wonder Brewery, featuring Houston’s hostess with the mostess Ky Meyer – you may remember her from Channel 39’s Newsfix or one of the most follow-able Instagrams H-Town has to offer. This year’s winners have all worked incredibly hard to bring their music to you, and they deserve some time to do a little back-patting and smack-talking among themselves. We are very proud of all of them.

But when the last trophy has been handed out, the kind folks at 8th Wonder will throw open their doors to the public for the afterparty, a nondenominational celebration of Houston music that is 100 percent no cover. DJ Gonz will keep the dance floor hoppin’; Houston’s No. 1 Boss Hogg Outlaw, Slim Thug if you didn’t know, will crush tracks from his recent Hogg Life albums, plus whatever else he wants to play (and whoever else he wants to invite onstage). Plus food trucks, exclusive merch, a photo booth, and more swag from our kind and gracious sponsors: 8th Wonder (of course), NGen Radio, Kollective Newsfix, and Insane FX. There will be a lot of parties in the next few weeks, but this is the one you won’t want to miss. No need to RSVP; just show up after 8. Hope to see all of you there!